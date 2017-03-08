Bitcoin Analysis: Bears lose grip, Eyes $2900

Bitcoin fell to an intraday low of $2640 yesterday before trimming losses to end the day with marginal losses at $2682.32 levels. The virtual currency clocked an intraday high of 2751.18. The result is a Doji like candle on the daily chart.

As per coinmarketcap.com, the virtual currency has gained 13.47% over the last 24 hours. Its newly created counterpart - Bitcoin Cash [BCC] is now down 0.46% at $456. BCC jumped above $700 levels yesterday.

The total market capitalization of the crypto currencies stands at $101 billion today vs. $100.5 billion yesterday. The BTC dominance rate has dropped to 44.6% from the previous day’s print of 44.9%.

Technicals - Bears are losing grip

Daily chart

Resistance

$2722 [1-hour 50-MA]

$2836.24 [July 20 high]

2946.01 [July 21 high]

Support

$2669.65 [session low]

$2640 [previous day’s low]

$2547 [50-DMA]

Observations

Wednesday’s candle: Doji - indicates weak follow through to Tuesday’s bearish outside day candle

14-day RSI has breached the falling trend line

5-DMA and 10-DMA sloping upwards

Prices rebounded from the 10-DMA support of $2671

View

Bears have lost grip, thus the virtual currency looks set to revisit $2900 levels. The bullish move would gather pace once prices break above $2751 [previous day’s high].

Only an end of the day close below $2640 would signal bullish invalidation.