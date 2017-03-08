Bitcoin Analysis: Bears lose grip, Eyes $2900
Bitcoin fell to an intraday low of $2640 yesterday before trimming losses to end the day with marginal losses at $2682.32 levels. The virtual currency clocked an intraday high of 2751.18. The result is a Doji like candle on the daily chart.
As per coinmarketcap.com, the virtual currency has gained 13.47% over the last 24 hours. Its newly created counterpart - Bitcoin Cash [BCC] is now down 0.46% at $456. BCC jumped above $700 levels yesterday.
The total market capitalization of the crypto currencies stands at $101 billion today vs. $100.5 billion yesterday. The BTC dominance rate has dropped to 44.6% from the previous day’s print of 44.9%.
Technicals - Bears are losing grip
Daily chart
Resistance
- $2722 [1-hour 50-MA]
- $2836.24 [July 20 high]
- 2946.01 [July 21 high]
Support
- $2669.65 [session low]
- $2640 [previous day’s low]
- $2547 [50-DMA]
Observations
- Wednesday’s candle: Doji - indicates weak follow through to Tuesday’s bearish outside day candle
- 14-day RSI has breached the falling trend line
- 5-DMA and 10-DMA sloping upwards
- Prices rebounded from the 10-DMA support of $2671
View
Bears have lost grip, thus the virtual currency looks set to revisit $2900 levels. The bullish move would gather pace once prices break above $2751 [previous day’s high].
Only an end of the day close below $2640 would signal bullish invalidation.
