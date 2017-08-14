Bitcoin Analysis: Bearish divergence on 1-hr, Big hurdle at $4450-4500

Another day … another record high for Bitcoin [BTC] - This perfectly explains the current situation in the virtual currency market. The new record high stands at $4424 levels.

The stellar rally has forced investors to take note of the crypto currency space as an investment avenue. The curiosity levels are at the highest levels. The latest note from the Goldman Sachs says there is still room for another leg higher in BTC. Prices could jump by another $500 before losing half its value…

As per coinmarketcap.com, BTC has gained 7% over the last 24 hours to trade around $4344 levels. Bitcoin Cash [BCC] has lost about 5.2%. Meanwhile, Ethereum has shed 3.15% and Ethereum Classic has lost 5.5%. The total market cap of the virtual currencies now stands at $141 billion… a 20% jump over the last week’s $118 billion.

1-hour chart

A bearish price RSI divergence has been confirmed.

If followed by a breach of the rising channel, BTC could witness a big pull back to the upward sloping 1-hour 50-MA level currently stationed around $3985 levels.

On the higher side, only an hourly close above the rising channel hurdle of $4450-4500/bullish breakout would signal continuation of the record rally.

Above $4500, the big hurdle is seen directly at $5022 levels - 161.8% Fib ext. of March low - June high - July low

Daily chart