Bitcoin Analysis: At Record highs, eyes 161.8% Fib ext. of $4181

Bitcoin [BTC] freight train continued over the weekend as prices scaled $4000 levels and rose to a fresh record high of $4125 on speculation that SegWit2x activation and the resulting faster transaction times will improve the virtual currency’s acceptability across the globe.

The rally is also fuelled by every growing curiosity about the BTC among the investor community. Sceptics continue to doubt the rally and call for a big crash. However, as of now there are no technical signs of the rally topping out.

As per coinmarketcap.com, the BTC is trading at $4085 levels; largely unchanged over the last 24 hours. Bitcoin has quadrupled in value this year and has gained around 36% so far this month. Ether is up 1.71% $304.17. BTC’s rival Bitcoin Cash [BCC] is up 1% at $312.20. The total market cap of the virtual currencies stands at $137.73 billion. The BTC dominance rate stands at 49.0%.

Technicals - Overbought RSI

Daily Chart

Resistance

$4181 [161.8% Fib Ext. of July 16 low - July 21 high - July 26 low]

Support

$3975 [session low]

$3773 [5-DMA]

$3495 [100% Fib Ext. + 10-DMA]

Observation

RSI is overbought on the daily, 4-hour and 1-hour time frame

Today’s candle has long lower shadow, suggesting dip demand despite overbought RSI

5-DMA and 10-DMA are sloping upwards

View