Bitcoin Analysis: At Record highs, eyes 161.8% Fib ext. of $4181
Bitcoin [BTC] freight train continued over the weekend as prices scaled $4000 levels and rose to a fresh record high of $4125 on speculation that SegWit2x activation and the resulting faster transaction times will improve the virtual currency’s acceptability across the globe.
The rally is also fuelled by every growing curiosity about the BTC among the investor community. Sceptics continue to doubt the rally and call for a big crash. However, as of now there are no technical signs of the rally topping out.
As per coinmarketcap.com, the BTC is trading at $4085 levels; largely unchanged over the last 24 hours. Bitcoin has quadrupled in value this year and has gained around 36% so far this month. Ether is up 1.71% $304.17. BTC’s rival Bitcoin Cash [BCC] is up 1% at $312.20. The total market cap of the virtual currencies stands at $137.73 billion. The BTC dominance rate stands at 49.0%.
Technicals - Overbought RSI
Daily Chart
Resistance
$4181 [161.8% Fib Ext. of July 16 low - July 21 high - July 26 low]
Support
$3975 [session low]
$3773 [5-DMA]
$3495 [100% Fib Ext. + 10-DMA]
Observation
- RSI is overbought on the daily, 4-hour and 1-hour time frame
- Today’s candle has long lower shadow, suggesting dip demand despite overbought RSI
- 5-DMA and 10-DMA are sloping upwards
View
- BTC looks set to test $4181, although caution is advised given the overbought nature of the RSI on all three time frames.
- On the downside, dips to 10-DMA of $3495 are likely to find fresh takers.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.