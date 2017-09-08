Bitcoin Analysis: Another split coming up in November...
Bitcoin [BTC/USD] clocked a fresh record high of $3483.41 yesterday before retreating $3340 levels. The virtual currency currently trades around $3400 levels; down 1.78% in the last 24 hours. Coinmarketcap.com shows Ether prices have gained more than 10% to $302.12. Bitcoin Cash [BCC] is flat lined around $329.70. The market capitalization of the virtual currencies stands at 123.28 billion. The BTC dominance rate has deteriorated somewhat to 45.4%.
SegWit2x - 3 month hard fork timeline has begun
The Bitcoin community accepted SegWit2x yesterday. The proposed change will increase the size of the blocks that store Bitcoin transactions. The revision is expected to come into effect on Aug 21 and will make Bitcoin transactions more scalable and faster. Once the revision comes into effect, miners will begin rejecting blocks that do not support the change.
The story doesn’t end here. The second part of the SegWit2x plan involves the 2MB hard fork, which is scheduled to occur in November. It is being reported that all are not expected to tag along and the client software [Bitcoin Core] is set to reject the 2MB hard fork.
If so, within a few months, BTC and BCC holders would get a third new currency called Bitcoin Core.
As of now, the market isn’t worried about the prospects of another split, which is clear from the fact that the BTC is trading near record highs.
Technicals - Volumes don’t support the rally, rounding top on 1-hour chart
Resistance:
- $3504 [100% Fib extension of the July low - July 21 high - July 26 low]
- $3806.95 [100% Fib extension of the March low - June high - July low]
Support
- $3340 [rounding top neckline]
- $3182 [1-hour 100-MA]
- $3083.43 [61.8% Fib extension]
BTC Daily Chart
BTC 1-hour Chart
Observations
- Bearish volume divergence
- Rounding top pattern with neckline at $3340
View
A break below $3340 would add credence to the overbought daily and 4-hour RSI and the bearish volume divergence and shall open doors for a sell-off to $3182 [1-hour 100-MA]. On the higher side, only an end of the day close above $3500 would signal continuation of the rally.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.