Bitcoin Analysis: 61.8% Fib Retracement is the big resistance
Bitcoin remains bid on reports that miners have begun using the controversial new software, SegWit2x, which aims to solve the scaling problem.
Bitcoin miners like Antpool and Bixin have already signaled support for Bitcoin improvement proposal (BIP) 91. BIP 91 would introduce Segregated Witness, a solution to Bitcoin's scaling problem. SegWit2x was officially released over the weekend. According to coin.dance, “about 55 percent of blocks mined in the last 24 hours were done with SegWit2x”.
The positive early response is good news as a potential coin split may lead to a war between the two groups, in which case Bitcoin prices may even drop to zero. Still, it is too early to call a bottom as core developers continue to oppose the new software. Moreover, the proposal needs 80% support to be "locked in" to the block chain permanently. That would help prevent the dreaded coin split.
Technicals - Strong resistance is seen at $2525
Daily chart
Resistance
- $2379.09 (50% Fib R)
- $2480 (Falling trend line hurdle)
- $2525 (61.8% Fib R + 50-DMA)
Support
- $2293 (head and shoulders neckline)
- $2232 (38.2% Fib R)
- $2208 (1-hour 50-MA)
Comments
- The bullish reversal pattern on the price chart coupled with a surge in volumes and a bullish break on the RSI suggests the virtual currency is likely to extend the gains to $2525. On the way higher, watch for a rejection at the downward sloping trendline resistance.
- On the downside, only a break below $2232 would signal bullish invalidation and could be followed by a sell-off to $2000 levels.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.