Bitcoin Analysis: 61.8% Fib Retracement is the big resistance

Bitcoin remains bid on reports that miners have begun using the controversial new software, SegWit2x, which aims to solve the scaling problem.

Bitcoin miners like Antpool and Bixin have already signaled support for Bitcoin improvement proposal (BIP) 91. BIP 91 would introduce Segregated Witness, a solution to Bitcoin's scaling problem. SegWit2x was officially released over the weekend. According to coin.dance, “about 55 percent of blocks mined in the last 24 hours were done with SegWit2x”.

The positive early response is good news as a potential coin split may lead to a war between the two groups, in which case Bitcoin prices may even drop to zero. Still, it is too early to call a bottom as core developers continue to oppose the new software. Moreover, the proposal needs 80% support to be "locked in" to the block chain permanently. That would help prevent the dreaded coin split.

Technicals - Strong resistance is seen at $2525

Daily chart

Resistance

$2379.09 (50% Fib R)

$2480 (Falling trend line hurdle)

$2525 (61.8% Fib R + 50-DMA)

Support

$2293 (head and shoulders neckline)

$2232 (38.2% Fib R)

$2208 (1-hour 50-MA)

