The US dollar continued its post-Fed slide on Thursday as economic data weighed. On the day the yen was the top performer while the US dollar lagged, registering its biggest monthly decline in 21 months . Non-farm payrolls are due up next (more below). Renewed doubts with the continuity of the US-China talks are weighing on markets, triggering high profile failures of the 200 and 100-DMAs in the USDJPY and US 10 yr yields before considerable daily slides. Each of the 4 existing premium trades is currently in the green.
Dueling forces worked to pull USD/JPY notably weaker on Thursday. The Fed pause and accompanying message highlights that it will take a 'material' shift in the outlook to cut rates again. Ostensibly that's positive for the dollar but it's negative for risk trades.
The problem was highlighted in a couple reports on Thursday. The PCE report showed spending at +0.2% compared to +0.3% expected and inflation numbers also slightly softer. The Chicago PMI also fell to 43.2 from 47.1. That was probably a result of the now-ended GM strike but the numbers both highlighted that if the economy modestly weakens, there is no safety net.
At the same time, the long-term message from the Fed was that hikes are off the table unless there is a significant rise in inflation for a sustained period. That sent Treasury yields decidedly lower and highlights that US yield differentials won't be improving any time soon.
The next move will hinge on Friday's jobs report. Non-farm payrolls are forecast to rise a modest 85K, down from 136K in September. After the Chicago PMI, there are growing worries that the auto strike could lead to a dismal number. If so, expect it to be a short-lived dip because those jobs have returned.
A look at the October monthly moves:
The pound led the way with a 5% rally against the dollar and 5.7% against the yen (which was the laggard). It was the worst monthly decline for the USD in over 20 months. In the stock market, most of the world put up gains in the 2-4% range including a 2% rally in the S&P 500. The FTSE 100 was slightly lower but that's a side effect of currency appreciation. Gold was up modestly and entirely due to the rally on Wed-Thurs.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers post-NFP stable around 1.1150
The EUR/USD pair recovered after bottoming at 1.1127 with an upbeat US employment report, which, at the end of the day, doesn’t bend Fed’s hand.
GBP/USD falls off the highs after robust US jobs report
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2950 after the US jobs report beat expectations. Earlier, the Brexit Party threatened to compete everywhere, lowering the chances of a Conservative victory.
USD/JPY: Holds above a previous resistance break-point, NFP in focus
The overnight break below 108.30 level was seen as a key trigger for bearish traders. Slightly oversold conditions on hourly charts helped limit the downside ahead of NFP.
Wall Street opens higher boosted by surprisingly good US jobs report
Major equity indexes in the United States started the day higher as the upbeat labour market data from the United States eased concerns over an economic slowdown.
Gold: Consolidates near weekly tops, NFP eyed for a fresh impetus
Gold failed to capitalize on the positive move witnessed over the past two trading sessions and was seen consolidating in a range just below weekly tops set earlier this Friday.