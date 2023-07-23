We come into the new week with some risk-off vibes in the air. The US Dollar reversed course back to the topside last week, while US equities showed signs of perhaps wanting to top out into the end of last week.
This analysis is for informational and educational purposes only. This is not a recommendation to buy or sell anything. MarketPunks is not a financial advisor and this does not constitute investment advice. All of the information contained herein should be independently verified and confirmed. Please be aware of the risks involved with trading in currencies, stocks, commodities, cryptocurrencies and sports. Do not trade with money you cannot afford to lose. It is recommended that you consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
The week ahead: Previewing the Fed and the first indication of July’s economic performance
It may feel like it’s peak holiday time, but this coming week will be crucial for financial markets. There have been some key data releases and earnings news that are starting to change the narrative about the outlook for the rest of the year.