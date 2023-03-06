Asia market update: Markets ex-CN & HK continue broad advance from last week; NPC Conference in-session all week. Big week for CBs and US non-Farm Payrolls.
General trend
- Ex-China & HK markets continued to broadly advance across Asia, following on from last week’s gains and further boosted by a significant rise in US and European markets Friday night.
- Did US ISM Services data ease Fed rate fears? [Prices Paid Component: 65.6 v 67.8 prior].
- ASX rose strongly during the session over 0.7%, with Nikkei 225 and Kospi each up over 1%.
- SoftBank rises amid Arm IPO news; Nikkei index changes also in focus.
- Aussie interest-rate sensitive stocks outperform ahead of the RBA decision.
- Hang Seng opened mostly flat and The Shanghai Composite trended slightly lower, perhaps disappointed by the dampened GDP target of ~5% from China’s NPC Conference (see below).
- CN property names decline; No major stimulus announced at NPC?
- Commodities headlined by iron ore, copper and oil fell on fears that China demand will be less than expected.
- US Natural Gas FUTs drop by 10%, followed sharp gain during prior session.
- US equity FUTs were modestly up during Asia; Hearing positive broker comments on Apple.
- CNH declines.
- Is China’s 2023 GDP growth forecast conservative or disappointing?
- A significant week for Central Bank data; Australia’s RBA rate decision on Tue (27 of 28 economists polled by financial press expect 25 bps hike to 3.60%).
- Strong Aussie bond auction ahead of RBA decision [bid-to-cover: 5.24x].
- US Fed’s Powell’s semi-annual testimony to Congress across Wed & Thurs.
- Canada’s BOC rate decision on Wed night.
- BOJ policy meeting on Friday (Gov Kuroda’s final policy review before retirement).
- Yet the biggest attention for the week may be on Friday night, with the US Non-Farm Payrolls to be released.
Headlines/economic data
Australia/New Zealand
- (AU) ASX 200 opens +0.4% at 7,310.
- (AU) Australia Feb Melbourne institute inflation M/M: 0.4% V 0.9% PRIOR; Y/Y: 6.3% V 6.4% PRIOR.
- (AU) Australia sells A$500M v A$500M indicated in 0.50% Sept 2026 bonds; Avg Yield: 3.5612%; bid-to-cover: 5.24x.
- (NZ/AU) Government bond rates fell in both New Zealand and Australia, following 10 year US Treasuries falling back below the key threshold of 4.0% Friday night.
- (AU) Australian Thermal Coal Miner margins may narrow on higher costs - Fitch Ratings.
- (NZ) New Zealand Feb ANZ Commodity Price M/M: +1.3% v -1.0% prior.
- (NZ) New Zealand Q4 Volume of All Buildings Q/Q: -1.6% v +3.8% prior.
China/Hong Kong
- (HK) Hang Seng opens -0.6% at 20.437.
- (CN) Shanghai Composite opens +0.1% at 3,332.
- (HK) Hong Kong elite 'pressed' by China to give up western passports in order to be selected for the China parliament – FT.
- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY7.0B v CNY18B prior in 7-day reverse repos; Net drains CNY329B v drains CNY452B prior.
- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.8951 v 6.9117 prior.
- (CN) China NDRC Vice Chairman: Domestic economy is steadily improving.
- (CN) China National People’s Congress (NPC): Premier Li says the 2023 GDP growth target is ~5.0% [China was speculated to target 2023 GDP growth between 5.0-5.5%, potentially as high as 6.0%], confirms 2023 CPI target at ~3.0%.
- (CN) China NDRC said to have held meeting with industry experts discussing the overly fast rise in ore prices.
Japan
- (JP) Nikkei 225 opens +0.9% at 28,182.
- (JP) Changes to the Nikkei 225 Stock Average: Oriental Land, Renesas and Japan Airlines to be added; effective before the opening of the market on April 3 [Mon]; Toyobo, Nippon Light Metal and Toho Zinc to be deleted.
- SoftBank [9984.JP] Follow Up: Strength attributed to press report related to ARM US IPO, the chip unit said to seek to raise at least $8.0B in the IPO.
- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) offers to buy 5-10 year JGBs at fixed rate of 50bps; Opens window to buy unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at 0.50% [as expected].
Korea
- (KR) Kospi opens +0.8% at 2,452.
- (KR) South Korea sells 30-year bonds; Avg Yield: 3.590%.
- (KR) Bank of Korea (BOK) sells 3-month Monetary Stabilization Bonds; Yield: 3.550%.
- (KR) South KoreaFeb CPI M/M: 0.3% V 0.4%E; Y/Y: 4.8% V 5.0%E [slowest y/y rise since Apr 2022].
- (KR) South Korea Finance Minister: Inflation slowdown to become clearer going forward, unless peculiar external shock.
- (KR) South Korea National Pension Service (NPS) Chairman: To re-establish currency swap line with the Bank of Korea (BOK) when needed for FX stability.
- (KR) South Korea Feb Foreign Reserves: $425.3B v 430.0B prior.
- (SK) South Korea Foreign Minister Park: South Korea to compensate victims of Japan's forced labour through its public foundation.
- (JP) Japan Foreign Min Hayashi: No change to Japan stance that relations with South Korea are based on the 1965 agreement; Export curbs are a separate issue from wartime labor issue.
Other Asia
- Foxconn [2317.TW]: Reports Feb (NT$) Rev 402.0B -11.7% y/y; Notes Q1 is roughly in line with market expectation.
North America
- (US) Market Close Summary: Stocks rallied hard Friday night above the key 200 DMA indicator post the ISM data release.
- Norfolk Southern [NSC]: On Sat [Mar 4th] evening ~20 cars of a NSC cargo train derailed near Springfield (Ohio); co said there were no hazardous materials aboard the train; this is the second derailment of NSC's trains in Ohio in 1 month - financial press [update].
- Tesla [TSLA]: Said to cut prices in the US for the Model S and X vehicles - financial press.
- (US) Fed's Barkin (non-voter) post US market close on Friday: Will take time to lower inflation to the 2% target; Returning to price stability will take a lot more time and work.
- (US) Fed's Daly (non-voter): In order to put this episode of high inflation behind us, further policy tightening, maintained for a longer time, will likely be necessary.
Levels as of 00:20 ET
- Nikkei 225, +1.2%, ASX 200 +0.6% , Hang Seng +0.3%; Shanghai Composite -0.2% ; Kospi +0.5%.
- Equity S&P500 Futures: +0.1%; Nasdaq100 +0.3%, Dax flat; FTSE100 -0.1%.
- EUR 1.0650-1.0623 ; JPY 136.05-135.36 ; AUD 0.6769-0.6741 ;NZD 0.6226-0.6206.
- Gold +0.3% at $1,860/oz; Crude Oil -0.9% at $78.94/brl; Copper -0.4% at $4.0595/lb.
