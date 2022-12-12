The most highly antipated week in Global Central Bank Monetary Policy is finally here – with a trio of the “Big 3 Central Banks”, due to announce their final interest rate decisions of 2022
This first week is all about rate hikes with trader’s attention firmly focused on the outcome of the European Central Bank, Bank of England and Federal Reserve's final interest rate decisions of the year.
Taking front and centre stage this week will undoubtedly be the Federal Reserve – especially as Minutes from the Fed’s November Monetary Policy Meeting confirmed that several officials backed the need to slow the pace of rate hikes from as early as December.
However, a key metric of inflation at the wholesale level released on Friday, showed U.S Producer Price Inflation rose more than expected in November as food prices surged, dampening hopes that inflation could be headed lower.
While the Producer Price Inflation report indicated the underlying trend in inflation was moderating, it heightened concerns among traders that this week's hotly anticipated Consumer Price Inflation report, which comes out just before the Federal Reserve’s December interest rate decision, could also surprise on the upside.
This ultimately presents the Federal Reserve with its biggest dilemma ever on whether to stick with its current plan of super-sized rate hikes or pivot to smaller interest rate increases. That debate will take place when the central bank’s Federal Open Market Committee meets for the final time this year on December 13-14.
Traders are currently on high alert for signs of a Fed pivot to lower interest-rate hikes. But with inflation still running at a record high, Policymakers could be tempted to go big one last time this year.
As traders very well know – every rate hike, big or small – has enormous potential to move the markets significantly – bringing with it massive opportunities to generate huge profits fast
Where are prices heading next? Watch The Commodity Report now, for my latest price forecasts and predictions:
Trading has large potential rewards, but also large potential risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The value of your investments and income may go down as well as up. You should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. Ensure you fully understand the risks and seek independent advice if necessary.
