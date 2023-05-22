Share:

In this video Clifford Bennett, Chief Economist ACY Securities, discusses the potential consequences of a U.S. default on its debt. He emphasizes that such an event would have a far-reaching impact on federal operations, financial markets, and the global economy, surpassing the effects of recent government shutdowns that primarily affected ordinary Americans. Bennett points out that debt ceiling talks have never occurred when the debt-to-GDP ratio was near 130%, making the current situation particularly critical.

According to Bennett, the Republicans' insistence on spending cuts reflects another motivation for their stance on the issue. President Biden, on the other hand, considers these requests completely unacceptable. Bennett cautions that if a default were to occur, it would send shockwaves throughout the global financial market system. While he hopes that any disruptions would be short-lived, he acknowledges the possibility that they could have longer-lasting implications.

Given the ongoing geopolitical tensions and the United States' involvement in various conflicts, Bennett suggests that a default at this juncture could serve as a historic turning point for the U.S. dollar. He underscores the potential unimaginable ramifications this could have on all markets worldwide. Watch the video to gain insights into the current state of the U.S. debt situation and its potential impact on the global economy and financial markets.