In this insightful video, Clifford Bennett, Chief Economist at ACY Securities, dives into the current market conditions and discusses the crucial role played by Big Tech companies in mitigating a bearish outlook. Join us as we explore the impact of US GDP data on market sentiment and unravel the surprising resilience demonstrated by major players in the tech industry.

Bennett begins by addressing the initial hype surrounding the market, which was eventually dampened by disappointing US GDP figures and other economic data. However, all is not lost, as he highlights the remarkable performance of Big Tech corporations that came to the rescue, injecting positivity into the S&P 500.

One notable event discussed is the banking crisis involving First Republic Bank, which suffered a staggering 98% loss in value. Despite this setback, Bennett emphasizes how the tech giants such as Microsoft, META, and Amazon managed to counterbalance the market's downturn. Their robust performance contributed to a noteworthy recovery in the S&P 500, pushing it into positive territory.

Throughout the video, Bennett provides expert insights into the dynamics of the bear market, unveiling the underlying factors that propelled the positive turnaround. As a renowned Chief Economist, his analysis carries valuable implications for investors, traders, and market enthusiasts alike.

Don't miss out on this thought-provoking discussion as Clifford Bennett navigates through the complexities of the current economic landscape, shedding light on the pivotal role played by Big Tech in defying market expectations.