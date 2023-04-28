In this insightful video, Clifford Bennett, Chief Economist at ACY Securities, dives into the current market conditions and discusses the crucial role played by Big Tech companies in mitigating a bearish outlook. Join us as we explore the impact of US GDP data on market sentiment and unravel the surprising resilience demonstrated by major players in the tech industry.
Bennett begins by addressing the initial hype surrounding the market, which was eventually dampened by disappointing US GDP figures and other economic data. However, all is not lost, as he highlights the remarkable performance of Big Tech corporations that came to the rescue, injecting positivity into the S&P 500.
One notable event discussed is the banking crisis involving First Republic Bank, which suffered a staggering 98% loss in value. Despite this setback, Bennett emphasizes how the tech giants such as Microsoft, META, and Amazon managed to counterbalance the market's downturn. Their robust performance contributed to a noteworthy recovery in the S&P 500, pushing it into positive territory.
Throughout the video, Bennett provides expert insights into the dynamics of the bear market, unveiling the underlying factors that propelled the positive turnaround. As a renowned Chief Economist, his analysis carries valuable implications for investors, traders, and market enthusiasts alike.
Don't miss out on this thought-provoking discussion as Clifford Bennett navigates through the complexities of the current economic landscape, shedding light on the pivotal role played by Big Tech in defying market expectations. Stay informed and gain a deeper understanding of the evolving market dynamics by watching this captivating video now!
RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 1.1000 after German Q1 GDP miss
EUR/USD lost its traction in the European morning and extended the decline below the 1.1000 area after Germany's Q1 GDP data missed estimates with 0% QoQ. Renewed US Dollar strength is also adding to the weight on the pair. EU GDP, German and US inflation data are next in focus.
GBP/USD stays below 1.2500 ahead of key US data
GBP/USD is having a difficult time rising above 1.2500 early Friday as the US Dollar manages to build on Thursday's modest recovery gains. March PCE inflation and first-quarter Employment Cost Index data from the US will be watched closely by market participants.
Gold downside hinges on $1960 break and Fed
Gold price (XAU/USD) remains pressured below $2,000, printing a three-day downtrend, even as the yellow metal buyers brace for the weekly gains due to its traditional safe-haven status. In doing so, the XAU/USD ignores the recent recovery of the US Dollar.
CFTC’s largest Bitcoin fraud case requires CEO to pay $1.73 billion penalty
CFTC ordered South Africa-based bitcoin pool operator Mirror Trading International to pay $1.73 billion in restitution for defrauding investors. In June 2022, CFTC described this as the “largest ever fraud scheme case involving bitcoin.” MTI’s key figure Cornelius Johannes Steynberg is at the center of this lawsuit.
US Core PCE Preview: Why this is a lose-lose situation for the US Dollar Premium
A final scramble to the top, and it is all downhill from there – that is how markets see the path of the Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes. The upcoming May meeting will be the last in which the bank raises borrowing costs, and not even the Fed's favorite gauge of inflation could change it.