US indices kicked off the new month on a negative note. The S&P500 fell 0.75% and Nasdaq closed 0.72% lower, on Jamie Dimon’s ‘hurricane’ warnings, a stronger-than-expected ISM manufacturing PMI, and higher-than-expected job openings, that fueled the hawkish Federal Reserve (Fed) expectations.
The US 10-year yield bounced above the 2.90% mark, the dollar index gained, as gold tipped a toe below the 200-DMA, $1842 per ounce on the back of rising US yields.
Bitcoin, on the other hand, fell as fast as it rose earlier this week, as investors’ appetite for risk fell sharply over the past sessions.
And oh, Janet Yellen said she was ‘wrong’ about inflation, as the war in Ukraine was an unexpected event that sent the energy prices soaring and boosted inflation, and the Fed started shrinking the size of its balance sheet yesterday, and the QT should technically lead to a further steepening of the curve.
On the bank research desk front, Morgan Stanley cut some big US tech outlooks, and Citi said they are sellers of rallies.
On the data front, today’s ADP report is important, but unless we have a decent surprise, it’s mostly unlikely to give a fresh direction to the market.
On the OPEC front, OPEC will likely stick to its production increase plan and won’t make miracles at this week’s meeting, but the Wall Street Journal reported that they could suspend the OPEC+ deal with Russia earlier than set.
This report has been prepared by Swissquote Bank Ltd and is solely been published for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any currency or any other financial instrument. Views expressed in this report may be subject to change without prior notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by Swissquote Bank Ltd personnel at any given time. Swissquote Bank Ltd is under no obligation to update or keep current the information herein, the report should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD bullish breakout set to extend towards 0.7300
AUD/USD trades in the 0.7250 region, and its highest since late April. The broad dollar’s weakness and the positive tone of Wall Street underpinned the pair. Resurgent commodity prices also provided support to the aussie
EUR/USD near weekly highs as the dollar keeps weakening
The EUR/USD pair topped around 1.0750 on Thursday, as market players dumped the greenback following downbeat US employment-related data. Growth and inflation remain in the eye of the storm.
Gold bulls return with a vengeance
Gold soared to its highest in nearly a month, holding near a daily top at $1,869.75. The dollar gave up ground on Thursday after rallying in the previous session, with additional pressure coming from easing government bond yields and the better tone of Wall Street.
Smart Money vs Dumb Money: Who controls the Dogecoin price?
Dogecoin has recently shown bearish re-entrance in the market. The bulls lost about 10% of gains made since the uptrend on May 27. The new decline throws off the trajectory for the DOGE and now places a large question mark surrounding the notorious meme coin’s future.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!