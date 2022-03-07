Asia Market Update: Big losses generally seen for the equity markets; Oil FUTs spike by over 10% amid concerns about Russian supplies; CN set growth forecast near the higher end of market expectations.
General trend
- Oil FUTs trade at the highest level since 2008, gasoline FUTS also rise; US officials said to consider banning oil imports from Russia; There has also been some focus on Iran.
- Spot Gold rises above $2,000/oz amid safe-haven demand.
- Russia and Ukraine also continue to drive other commodity prices higher [Aluminum, Nickel, Wheat].
- EUR continues to underperform on Russia concerns; Commodity currencies supported by higher metals and oil prices.
- EUR/CHF traded below parity, later pared some of the decline amid SNB intervention concerns.
- PLN also declines.
- UST yields opened lower on safe-haven demand, later pared drop.
- China’s Jan-Feb Trade Surplus was well above ests [components were mixed].
- Energy cos. supported by spike in oil prices.
- Russia concerns and higher oil prices weigh on Airlines.
- TECH lags with the focus on higher interest rates; China NPC commented on cyberspace governance.
- Financials drop amid uncertainty related to possible losses from Russia, gov’t bond yields also drop.
- Nikkei 225 declined by over 3.4% [Automakers extend declines]; Topix Marine Transportation index rises with the focus on Russia/Ukraine.
- S&P ASX 200 has declined, but the market has outperformed in Asia [Energy and Resources indices rise; Financials decline].
- Hang Seng declined by >3.3% during morning trading [TECH index dropped by > 5%].
- Shanghai Composite ended morning trading down 1.4% [most sectors declined; Property index rose].
- Markets pare declines on headline related to Russia’s military and the opening of humanitarian corridors.
Headlines/Economic data
Australia/New Zealand
- ASX 200 opened -0.0%.
- S32.AU Sale of Metalloys Manganese alloy smelter will not proceed; notes failure to satisfy commercial conditions related to the agreement.
- AGL.AU Confirms rejected revised proposal from consortium led by Brookfield at A$8.25/shr.
- (AU) Australia Feb ANZ Job Advertisements M/M: +8.4% v -0.7% prior.
- (AU) Australia sells A$1.0B v A$1.0B indicated in 0.25% Nov 2024 bonds: Avg Yield: 1.4148% v 1.4898% prior; bid-to-cover 4.84x v 4.41x prior [from Feb 11th].
Japan
- Nikkei 225 opened -1.4%.
- (JP) Japan Feb FX Reserves $1.38T v $1.39T prior.
- (JP) Japan in talks with US and EU over Russia oil embargo - Japan press.
- 9983.JP Exec Yanai: Every country should oppose war, but clothing is a necessity of life, Russians have the same right to live as we do.
- (JP) Japan Industry Min: For now don't expect impact ion stable LNG supply from economic sanctions on Russia.
Korea
- Kospi opened -1.2%.
- (KR) North Korea conducted another 'important test' for 'reconnaissance satellite' development.
- (KR) South Korea: Monitoring if there is excessive anxiety in FX market.
- (KR) North Korea said to have fired at least one unidentified projectile into the East Sea, suspected to be another ballistic missile test (over the weekend).
China/Hong Kong
- Hang Seng opened -2.7%; Shanghai Composite opened -0.3%.
- (CN) China national people's Congress sets 2022 GDP growth target around 5.5% (lowest target in 30 years).
- (CN) China Jan-Feb trade balance (CNY-DENOMINATED): 738.8B V 452.8BE; Exports YTD Y/Y: 13.6% v 7.9%e; Imports YTD Y/Y: 12.9% v 12.7%e.
- (CN) China Jan-Feb trade balance: $115.9B V $95.0BE; Exports YTD Y/Y: 16.3% v 14.0%e; Import YTD Y/Y: 15.5% v 17.0%e.
- (CN) China NDRC Vice Chairman Hu: Commodity price stability is important to the economy, used many measures to stabilize prices in 2021; oil prices are very high right now; 2022 GDP target of 5.5% will require strenuous effort; To control covid in a more targeted way.
- (RU) Banks in Russia are rapidly trying to move to Chinese UnionPay card operator's system and its own Russia's own Mir network, after Visa and MasterCard suspended operations - press.
- (CN) China President Xi: China cannot rely on global food markets, needs to focus on developing domestic supply.
- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.3478 v 6.3288 prior.
- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY10B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY10B prior; Net drain CNY290B v Net drain CNY290B prior.
- (CN) China covid cases rise to 526 total by most since Wuhan outbreak (214 symptomatic and 312 asymptomatic), ~2 year high - press.
North America
- (US) Said to be in talks with Venezuela on possible easing of oil sanctions – press.
- (CA) Alberta Energy Min: Province can be the solution to the US energy supply crunch (not Venezuela), has some spare pipeline and rail capacity to export more oil to the US.
- (UR) US Sec of State Blinken: Russian war has provoked a humanitarian crisis, US and its allies are looking at a coordinated embargo following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine - speech in Moldova.
- BBBY Chewy Co-founder Ryan Cohen acquires 9.8% stake and is pushing for changes - US financial press.
- (US) Speaker Pelosi: House considering Russia oil and energy imports ban bill, would also allow to increase tariffs on goods from Russia.
Europe
- (RU) Russian President Putin: would consider any third-party declaration of a no-fly zone over Ukraine as "participation in the armed conflict"; Western sanctions are akin to a declaration of war; No reason to declare martial law in Russia.
- (UR) Ukraine says Russia has violated the temporary ceasefire around Mariupol as civilians sought to evacuate.
- (UK) Mps considering a proposal that would stop oligarchs liquidating wealth; could be voted on Monday in the House of Commons.
- EUR/CHF Euro falls below parity for the first time since 2015.
- (CH) SNB's Maechler: Reiterates stance that ready to intervene and address the rapidly strengthening CHF currency (Franc); Negative interest rates remain necessary - financial press.
- (RU) Russia President Putin issued decree to allow companies to use Rubles (RUB) to pay foreign creditors [relates to debt payments to creditors in countries that engage in hostile activities against Russia]; Russia Central Bank to also ease reporting requirements for domestic lenders, commercial banks will no longer have to publish their monthly accounts on their websites - US financial press.
Levels as of 00:15ET
- Hang Seng -3.5%; Shanghai Composite -1.7%; Kospi -2.1%; Nikkei225 -3.0%; ASX 200 -1.2%.
- Equity Futures: S&P500 -1.2%; Nasdaq100 -1.6%, Dax -2.8%; FTSE100 -2.3%.
- EUR 1.0931-1.0823; JPY 115.07-114.83; AUD 0.7440-0.7356; NZD 0.6925-0.6843.
- Commodity Futures: Gold +1.3% at $1,993/oz; Crude Oil+9.2 % at $126.29/brl; Copper +1.9% at $5.01/lb.
