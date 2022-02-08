US equities lack a clear direction as the sovereign bond selloff intensifies across the globe, pressuring the yields higher, and the equity valuations lower.
But, cryptocurrencies are on the rise, with meme coins gaining the most in the crypto space despite poor and volatile risk appetite.
In FX, the EURUSD faces important resistance between 1.1480/1.1550 before we call it the end of the weak euro against the US dollar, the GPBUSD may not keep it above the 1.35 while the Turkish lira is stoic to the global FX moves, and sky-rocketing inflation in Turkey.
In stock news, Peloton, due to announce earnings today, is in focus on rumors that it could be the acquisition target for Big Tech companies including Apple, Amazon and Disney. Why would anyone buy Peloton?
