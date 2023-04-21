The first full week of earnings looks like passing without any major alarm, so this has kept the focus firmly on US rates and whether or not the Fed will actually cut rates in the second half of this year or not. Inflation worries are once again in focus with the UK showing stubbornly high inflation that creates a headache for the Bank of England when they meet in May. China’s GDP showed a healthy gain, beating economists’ projections, and this keeps China on track to have a growing economy this year as it wakes from its Covid-induced sleep. Big US bank earnings failed to raise any significant alarm bells and there hadn’t been a worrying customer outflow of deposits into money market funds.
Other key events from the past week
UK CPI: Inflation focus, April 19: Inflation remains in double digits in the UK. The headline is now at 10.1% above economists’ expectations of 9.8%. This, on top of an unexpected bump in UK wages on Tuesday, has most analysts seeing a 25bps rate hike from the BoE coming in May and possibly more in the summer.
China GDP: The waking economy, April 18: China’s economy is moving again and China’s GDP came in at 4.5% beating economists’ expectations of a 4% y/y gain. The unemployment rate also fell to 5.3% from 5.5% and retail sales rose to 10.6%y/y vs 7.4% expected. China is waking.
Earnings: Big banks stable, April 18: Many analysts were concerned about the level of deposits withdrawn from US banks at the start of 2023. However, earnings from the Bank of America, Goldman Sachs, and BNY Mellon failed to raise any significant alarm bells.
Key events for the coming week
USD: Core PCE, April 28: Inflation data is crucial now in terms of where the Fed goes next with rates. If we see a big drop in inflation next week on Friday then that would be expected to boost stock prices in hopes of a US ‘soft’ landing.
Seasonal Insights: Big banks are in focus for the first full week of earnings.
JPY: BoJ decision, April 28: Speculation is circulating that the BoJ is going to have to abandon its yield curve control policy at some point this year. Will it give hints on Friday’s rate meeting on when/if it will go ahead with this? If it abandons the YCC policy, watch out for sudden JPY gains.
High-Risk Investment Warning: Contracts for Difference (‘CFDs’) are complex financial products that are traded on margin. Trading CFDs carries a high degree of risk. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent expert advice if necessary and speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Please think carefully whether such trading suits you, taking into consideration all the relevant circumstances as well as your personal resources. We do not recommend clients posting their entire account balance to meet margin requirements. Clients can minimise their level of exposure by requesting a change in leverage limit. For more information please refer to HYCM’s Risk Disclosure. *Any opinions made in this material are personal to the author and do not reflect the opinions of HYCM. This material is considered a marketing communication and should not be construed as containing investment advice or an investment recommendation, or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments. Past performance is not a guarantee of or prediction of future performance. HYCM does not take into account your personal investment objectives or financial situation. HYCM makes no representation and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast, or other information supplied by an employee of HYCM, a third party, or otherwise. Without the approval of HYCM, reproduction or redistribution of this information isn’t permitted.
EUR/USD ends week flat, unable to break 1.1000
EUR/USD is about to end a five-week positive streak with a slight loss. The Euro failed to rise above 1.1000, but it held above 1.0900, despite some bouts of dollar strength, including on Friday after the upbeat US S&P Global PMI figures.
GBP/USD posts highest weekly close since June 2022, but…
GBP/USD rebounded late on Friday, rising to the 1.2430 area. It is marginally higher for the week, about to post the strongest weekly close since May 2022. However, the pair is moving sideways, far from the intraday peak it reached last week at 1.2546.
Gold steadies around $1,980; down $20 for the week
Gold price bottomed at $1,971 on Friday, after the release of better-than-forecast US S&P Global PMI; and then rebounded to $1,980. The yellow metal dropped $20 from the level it had a week ago, suffering the worst weekly fall since February.
Polkadot Price Analysis: Three signs that forecast a 15% decline
Polkadot (DOT) price is on the verge of sinking another 15% while it has already slid 15%. The decline comes after the peak on Wednesday was followed by a technical rejection and a string of breakdowns in support levels.
Global Growth Prospects Continue to Improve
Given the sheer size and influence of China's economy, upward revisions to China's growth outlook can have positive implications around the world and boost our global GDP forecast. With China's economic rebound still intact, another global GDP growth upward revision could be forthcoming.