Share:

Outlook: Markets are a bit less jumpy today now that various shocks are wearing thin—China and cellphones, even oil over $90. A quick count of Fed stances comes in two to one in favor of the peak being nearly there. NY Fed chief Williams said "We've got policy in a good place," and it’s an "open question" whether policy is restrictive enough.

Chicago Fed chief Goolsbee: "We are very rapidly approaching the time when our argument is not going to be about how high should the rates go; it's going to be an argument about how long do we need to keep the rates at this position." At last—someone is asking the right question—higher for longer, okay, but how much longer?

The one hawk was Dallas Fed chief Logan: "There is work left to do."

We continue to fret over the unusually long-lasting dollar rally—8 weeks in the Bloomberg dollar index, the longest since 2005. It simply has to correct, right? Given the gain against the Chinese currency, although it’s not even in the dollar index, maybe the trigger for a retreat will come from China’s inflation numbers tomorrow morning.

Another potential trigger—something from the Japanese Ministry of Finance. Traders are so fearful of intervention that they dash into a new high only to retreat PDQ. What else is out there? New consumer expectations of upcoming inflation now that gas prices are rising again.

Now that big bank economists are changing their minds about the US recession (not happening after all) and about the lousy dollar (rallying instead of falling), it’s about time for the momentum to become fickle. It’s a little funny that they have stopped talking about the inverted yield curve and are also showing charts of the correlation of bond yields with the dollar—an old-timey relationship that fell apart for a while but always seems logical.

Forecast: As noted above, we can’t see an easy trigger for the dollar to correct and it can be financially disastrous to buck a trend, but common sense and history tell us it has to change, and sometime soon. To stay in the game, reduce amounts and trading windows, and narrow stops. A storm is brewing.

This is an excerpt from “The Rockefeller Morning Briefing,” which is far larger (about 10 pages). The Briefing has been published every day for over 25 years and represents experienced analysis and insight. The report offers deep background and is not intended to guide FX trading. Rockefeller produces other reports (in spot and futures) for trading purposes.

To get a two-week trial of the full reports plus traders advice for only $3.95. Click here!