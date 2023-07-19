Share:

US equities were stronger Tuesday, S&P up 0.7%, led by financials after strong bank earnings reports. US10yr yields are down 2bps to 3.79%.

A beat on US retail control. Headline retail spending missed, up 0.2%mom in June, the consensus at 0.5%. But the core was in line, up 0.3%mom. Retail control, which captures the bit that matters for GDP, was stronger than expected, up 0.6%mom, with a consensus of 0.3%, with an upward revision to the prior month. The beat on retail control suggests household consumption held up stronger than most had expected.

A miss on US industrial production, down 0.5%mom in June, consensus looked for a flat print. The month prior was also revised lower.

US NAHB housing market index was in line, up 1pt to 56 in July.

Canada CPI missed. Up 0.1%mom in June, the consensus at 0.3%mom. Year-ended at 2.8%, the consensus at 3%. More evidence of softening inflation prints after misses in the US and China recently suggested some evidence that global deflation is taking root.

Markets

US stocks traded higher Tuesday as strong bank earnings offset surprisingly weak June Retail Sales and Industrial Production reports.

Big banks were arguably the beneficiaries of the March Banks turmoil as deposits flowed from regional banks and into money centers boosting profit margins.

The markets appear to be focused more on the forward outlook from Corporate America than the backward insight from the macro today. June Retail Sales and Industrial Production grew about 50bp slower than consensus forecasts anticipated.

Still, the beat on ‘retail control’ suggests that the US economy is on firmer footing than most of the street had expected. And when viewed through the cooling inflation lens, investors are shifting gears from inflation/recession concerns to higher soft landing/disinflationary probabilities.

As the S&P 500 breaks new YTD highs and as sovereign yields continue to slide, it suggests the soft landing narrative continues to engulf sentiment.

The decline in yields is happening for the 'right' reasons as people remove inflation premiums rather than assuming the Fed will cut rates due to a weaker economy.

And if growth stocks are truly a yield play, the upside to yields is likely more limited from here as cooling US inflation should continue to push bond yields lower, driven by the real components, which should increase long-term growth optimism fueled by AI.

Forex

The EURUSD has run into stubborn selling resistance at 1.1250 as the ECB risks gradually shift from the fear of doing too little to the fear of doing too much. Governing Council member Knot, who has historically been one of the more hawkish members, said a July hike is still necessary. Still, anything beyond that would “at most be a possibility but by no means a certainty.” He also said that underlying inflation appears to have plateaued, which is consistent with deflation engulfing the world as it does appear the global economy is about to experience the long-awaited post-Covid inflation reset.

Oil

Oil prices are higher today as there is evidence that Russia’s seaborne crude flows are falling, with Moscow finally appearing to make good on its pledge to cut supply to international markets.

Of course, this is all happening at the start of the summer, which sees the hottest temperatures on record. And it should probably increase more calls for swifter decarbonization. While the direct price impact from falling oil demand would be negative, it will not provide an immediate knockout blow as investors shift investing preferences away from fossil fuel, meaning the oil supply would fall without investment.