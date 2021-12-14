Biden Puts Union Support at Center of Agenda

The Wall Street Journal reports Biden Puts Union Support at Center of Agenda

President Biden took the stage to promote his $1 trillion infrastructure spending plan after being introduced by a union member, a bus maintenance worker, and quickly made clear who deserved credit for helping get it through Congress, and who would benefit. “Union, union, union!” Mr. Biden said Wednesday in Kansas City, Mo. “There’s a lot of good and decent people in the financial industry, but they didn’t build the middle class. Unions built the middle class.” Mr. Biden has rarely missed a chance to highlight his interest in bolstering the U.S. labor movement, including through a slew of provisions in his legislative initiatives. He has toured a union training facility in Michigan and handed out sandwiches to union members in Delaware. When he signed the bipartisan infrastructure bill on the White House lawn, dozens of union members were on hand. Mr. Biden attracted attention earlier this year when he publicly backed a union drive by Amazon.com Inc. workers in Alabama, who will get a second chance to vote after a federal labor board cited violations in the company’s campaign earlier this year against organizing.

More Inflation is the Center of Biden's Agenda

The WSJ assessment is accurate but lacking. The article failed to mention the pus for unions is a push for inflation.

Biden's Build Back Better plan has a provision requiring contractors to pay prevailing wages to qualify for federal tax incentives on green-energy projects.

Prevailing wages are union wages. Costs of all government projects will soar.

Hypocritically, Build Back Better also has a energy tax credits for cars but only if they are union made.

The same applies to solar.

Despite climate change being the “existential threat” of our lifetime, only union solutions are allowed.

That raises the price of cars, solar panels, batteries, everything in fact.

Once the supply chain issue is resolved there is little incentive incentive to on-shore production at much higher costs and risks of walkouts.

