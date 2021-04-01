Biden unveils $2trl infrastructure plan and big corporate tax rises [Video]

- Overview of US close and market sentiment at EU open (00:00).
- Biden unveils $2trl infrastructure plan and big corporate tax rises (2:36).
- Review of AUD/USD following key technical break (5:50).
- Chinese Manufacturing PMI growth lowest since April 2020 (8:23) .
- France heading into a 4-week lockdown (9:00).
- EU hold firm stance on Astra vaccine while J&J hit a snag (11:15).
- Main event son the calendar today: US Jobless, ISM & OPEC+ (13:44).
