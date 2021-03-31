Market movers today
US President Joe Biden is set to release details of his USD3,000bn economic recovery package (including money for infrastructure) in a speech today in Pittsburgh.
In the euro area, the inflation print for March is released. After the slightly higher German CPI headline inflation yesterday, there may be a slight upside to our and consensus forecast of 1.3%, while core should land at 1.1%.
The 60 second overview
US fiscal: US President Joe Biden is set to release details of his USD3,000bn economic recovery package (including money for infrastructure) in a speech today in Pittsburgh. The question is whether he will present a broader-range of investments (also in green energy, technology etc.) and how to pay for the package (i.e. tax hikes for large corporations and high-income earnings) or not. According to journalists, the plan will be USD2,000bn over eight years, so smaller than expected and paid for with a 28% corporate tax rate. The plan will include investments in transportation, electric cars, water supply, broadband, electricity and semiconductors.
Chinese PMIs: Chinese PMIs for March proved stronger than expected as the index for non-manufacturing rose from 51.4 to 56.3. However, Asian equity markets and FX cheered little. While this is clearly better than expected, we generally see the Chinese economy as slowing down, whereas the US is set to gain pace this year.
Equities: Equity markets ended mixed yesterday, as rising yields took the value-trade back in fashion. As a consequence, value intense regions like Europe advanced, while the US slid. S&P -0.3%, Nasdaq -0.1% and Dow -0.3%. The volatility in small caps continues with Russell 2000 rebounding 1.7%. Most sectors closed lower in the US, though financials, industrials and consumer discretionary (retailers and reopening candidates) gained. On the other end, defensives and tech were the worst off. Asian equities are under pressure this morning, while US futures point to an undramatic opening.
FI: US yields consolidated slightly yesterday in the late afternoon. However, with additional fiscal easing in the pipeline it appears there may still be further risk to the upside.
FX: We saw quiet FX markets yesterday before quarter-end and Easter. NOK and USD remain two of the recent top performing currencies with EUR/NOK trading close to the 10.00 level and EUR/USD now approaching the 1.17 level.
Credit: CDS indices outperformed cash bonds yesterday. iTraxx Xover tightened to 261bp (-2bp) and Main to 53½bp (-½bp). HY bonds closed marginally tighter and IG around 1bp wider.
Nordic macro and markets
There is no domestic data on the agenda today in Sweden. Instead, we look forward to NIER's quarterly Swedish Economy Report where NIER will present their new forecasts for the Swedish economy. The current forecast (from December) indicates GDP growth of 3.2% and 3.5% in 2021 and 2022, respectively.
This publication has been prepared by Danske Bank for information purposes only. It is not an offer or solicitation of any offer to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Whilst reasonable care has been taken to ensure that its contents are not untrue or misleading, no representation is made as to its accuracy or completeness and no liability is accepted for any loss arising from reliance on it. Danske Bank, its affiliates or staff, may perform services for, solicit business from, hold long or short positions in, or otherwise be interested in the investments (including derivatives), of any issuer mentioned herein. Danske Bank's research analysts are not permitted to invest in securities under coverage in their research sector.
This publication is not intended for private customers in the UK or any person in the US. Danske Bank A/S is regulated by the FSA for the conduct of designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange.
Copyright () Danske Bank A/S. All rights reserved. This publication is protected by copyright and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tackles 1.1700 as dollar rises with yields ahead of Biden's speech
EUR/USD eyes a break below 1.17 as the dollar advances with Treasury yields ahead of President Biden's critical speech on infrastructure spending. Vaccine woes and surging covid cases in Europe continue to pressure the euro. EZ CPI and US ADP figures are also eyed.
GBP/USD: Pressured toward 1.37 amid dollar strength, upbeat UK GDP
GBP/USD remains under pressure as the dollar gains with rising US yields. UK GDP was upgraded to 1.3% in the fourth quarter of 2020, beating estimates. The US ADP jobs report and President Biden's speech are eyed.
GBP/USD: Pressured toward 1.37 amid dollar strength, upbeat UK GDP
GBP/USD remains under pressure as the dollar gains with rising US yields. UK GDP was upgraded to 1.3% in the fourth quarter of 2020, beating estimates. The US ADP jobs report and President Biden's speech are eyed.
Dogecoin awaits 36% breakout from consolidation
The Dogecoin price has been moving sideways inside a technical formation with no inherent bias. A move out of this setup could result in a highly volatile action. The Dogecoin price has formed lower highs and higher lows formed since February 18.
ADP Private Payrolls March Preview: Consumers look to an early spring?
American workers have taken the recent improvement in the labor market to heart giving March the highest consumer sentiment readings in a year, despite the modest actual gains in employment and the yet massive overhang of job losses from last year’s lockdowns.