- Main headlines in play (00:00).
- EU nat gas prices fall despite risks to Russian gas supply (1:35).
- Eurozone recession risks are rising (3:05).
- Chinese stocks down overnight after new Omicron variant (4:34).
- US earnings season kicks off this week (5:23).
- US CPI preview (6:55).
- Biden to seek a reset on Saudi Arabia as oil tensions flare (8:09).
- Update on the UK leadership race (9:56).
- Twitter looks to sue Elon Musk after he pulls out of deal (12:09).
- Other calendar highlights this week (13:13).
