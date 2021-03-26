Biden sets new vaccine target of 200 mln in first 100 days [Video]

- Overview of market sentiment and headlines in play at the EU open (00:00).
- EC President says Astra can not export shots until EU supplied (5:11).
- Biden doubles vaccine goal to 200mln in first 100 days (7:28).
- Ships seek alternate routes as Suez remains blocked (11:26).
- US bank stocks higher as Fed relax dividend policy (12:45).
- Main calendar events for today (13:10).
EUR/USD advances toward 1.18 on better market mood, upbeat data
EUR/USD has been edging higher, rising toward 1.18. The safe-haven dollar is taking a breather from gains. Concerns of EU ban on vaccine exports, the blockage of the Suez Canal, and rising US cases persist. The German IFO Business Climate beat estimates with 96.6 points.
GBP/USD advances after upbeat UK Retail Sales
GBP/USD is changing hands around 1.3750, rising amid some dollar weakness and after the UK reported an increase of 2.1% in retail sales in February. Worries about Chinese sanctions on UK officials and a potential delay to the UK's vaccination campaign lurk in the background.
Cardano prepares for 21% upswing
Cardano has broken out of a falling wedge pattern, eyeing gains to $1.35. The RSI validates ADA’s uptrend after bouncing off the oversold region. Recovery is likely to be a painstaking exercise, according to the resistance seen in the IOMAP.
XAU/USD remains trapped between key averages, awaits US data
Gold attempts a bounce, as the US dollar pulls back from multi-month tops. XAU/USD wavers between 21 and 100-SMAs on the 4H chart. All eyes on the US data for a range breakout in gold.
Global markets are positioned for a robust recovery, but where is the proof?
Markets and the dollar have priced in a strong US economy to lead the EU and the world out of the pandemic. While some degree of recovery is certain, how powerful is very much in the air. Growth will be affected by US economic policy, taxes, politics, and still, the pandemic.