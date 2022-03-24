Global developments
All eyes are on US President Biden's visit to Europe where he will be attending the G7, NATO, and EU leaders meetings. It is likely that new sanctions on Russia would be announced (mostly on members of the Duma i.e. the Russian parliament). NATO is likely to deploy more troops in Eastern Europe as a counter to Belarusian forces' likely support to Russia. Fed member Daly said a 50bps and a decision to shrink the balance sheet could be warranted at the next policy meet. Bullard reiterated the Fed needed to move faster to bring inflation under control.
Price action across asset classes
The overall risk tone is that of caution ahead of President Biden's Europe visit. US yields have retraced across the curve. US 10y yield is down about 6bps to 2.34%. Brent has risen past USD 120 per barrel. Commodity currencies continue to rally with the Australian Dollar close to 75 cents now. USD/JPY has retraced somewhat but still remains elevated at 121. Euro and Pound are trading around 1.10 and 1.32 respectively and seem under pressure.
Domestic developments
Equities
The Nifty ended 0.4% lower yesterday to end at 17245. Metals and Pharma were the best performers. Broader indices performed better.
Bonds and rates
The yield on the benchmark 10y ended flat at 6.83%. 1y T-bill cut-off came in at 4.62%, compared to last week's cut-off of 4.65%. Despite lower US yields, the sentiment in the bond markets is likely to remain sour on higher crude prices.
USD/INR
The Rupee opened stronger but weakened during the session to end at 76.30 as higher crude prices weighed on sentiment. We may see the central bank step in to smoothen volatility. Asian currencies are trading weak against the Dollar.
Strategy
Exporters are suggested to cover only confirmed positions. For any extra covers based on expectation, we suggest keeping stoploss of 75.80 till the panic subsides. Importers cover through options or on dips. The 3M range for USDINR is 74.00–77.00 and the 6M range is 73.80–77.30.
