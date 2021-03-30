Wall Street appears to have put the travails from the liquidation of positions related to Archegos Capital Management quickly behind it, even if some banks' share prices have not. The unfortunate liquidation of the fund's holdings is not a systematic risk, although apparently, the SEC and FINRA have called in the banks involved for a "fireside chat."

President Biden's Build Back Better package appears to be finally moving to the front page, with the President set to announce details of the package tomorrow, and most importantly, how he intends to pay for it. Although tax increases are forecast, more debt issuance is inevitable, and that saw long-end US yields rise overnight. That pushed the US Dollar higher once again, and cyclical rotation was evident in stock markets, with the Dow Jones treading water while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq sank.

Gold also wilted, having shrugged off similar moves in these other asset classes last week, notably a rising US Dollar and US yields. Gold in recent times has been like the European Union; it promises a lot, but somehow always disappoints. Just ask the German Constitutional Court and those pesky German Professors. It is too soon to say that gold's attempt to form a long-term bottom is failing, but the danger is definitely rising.

Bitcoin made the headlines overnight, with Visa Inc. announcing it would conduct a trial in accepting crypto payments. Bitcoin duly climbed to 3.25% to 57,300 of fiat US Dollars, but I felt the rally was somewhat muted. If this story had hit the wires a month ago, Bitcoin would have leapt by 15%, with "institutional experts" swinging from more trapezes than the Cirque Du Soleil proclaiming mainstreaming. I still struggle with governments around the world ultimately losing control of monetary policy, though.

I will not say that Bitcoin's rally is perhaps running short of momentum for fear of the virtual crypto Sons of Anarchy filling my inbox. But it could well be that a rock-solid US Dollar may be tempering animal spirits. For directional inspiration, I went to my favourite crypto source, my kitten Twinkle. I roused her from her sleep next to me and placed her behind my laptop screen, tempting her with access to my warm keyboard to flop on. Left equalling Bitcoin higher, right equalling Bitcoin lower. Twinkle chose the left, meaning the Oracle of Jakarta has spoken, and Bitcoin's rally should continue.

Oil markets sank after the Suez Canal was reopened for business. But Reuters has reported that both Saudi Arabia and Russia are on board with maintaining production cuts at present levels. That was enough to send oil modestly higher on the day, and I expect the admittedly wide ranges to hold ahead of the OEPC+ meeting on Thursday.

The Asian data calendar, like the one overnight, is relatively threadbare today. Japan's Retail Sales MoM for February outperformed but is frankly old news. The Bank of Japan's Kuroda states this morning that the global economy is bottoming, as is Japan's, with no noticeable effects on markets. The pace of data releases globally picks up from tomorrow with South Korea Industrial Production and Retail Sales and official China PMI Asia's highlights.

Notably, FTSE Russell has announced overnight that China Government Bonds will be included in their World Government Bond Index from October, with a three-year transition. This should be positive for China markets at the periphery, although the monthly inflows are relatively small. However, it does highlight the increasingly mainstream acceptance of China assets despite the ongoing and constant geopolitical ructions between China and the Western powers.

Asian equities move higher

Wall Street had a mixed session overnight with rising US yields weighing on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq, while the Dow Jones was firm ahead of the Biden infrastructure package tomorrow. With rotation in play, the S&P 500 finished lower by just 0.08%, with the Nasdaq retreating by 0.60%, while the Dow Jones closed at new record highs, climbing 0.32%.

In Asia, stocks are moving sideways to slightly higher except for China markets, after Wall Street’s inconclusive finish. The Nikkei 225 is just 0.11% higher, weighed down by banking stocks. However, the Kospi is up 1.10% following China markets, after the Suez Canal reopened yesterday.

China markets have also received a Suez Canal boost, helped along by ByteDance’s latest $250 billion valuation in its latest private fundraising boosting technology. FTSE Russell's impending inclusion of China sovereign bonds in its global government bond index also lifting sentiment. The Shanghai Composite has climbed 0.60%, with the CSI 300 jumping 1.25% and the Hang Seng rallying 1.20% higher.

ASEAN markets are more sedate and mixed. Singapore is up 0.75% as it continues to be a cyclical rotation darling, but Kuala Lumpur has retreated by 0.30%. Bangkok has risen 0.40%, while the Philippine's inflation and Covid-10 concerns see the PSEi fall 0.70%. Jakarta fell 1.20% after a major oil refinery fire yesterday raised fears of higher prices and supply disruptions.

Australian markets are also in retreat as the number of Covid-19 community cases increased in Brisbane, which is in a three-day lockdown. The ASX 200 has fallen 0.50%, while the All Ordinaries is 0.63% lower.

If the overnight US session was exemplified by cyclical rotation ahead of President Biden's announcement tomorrow and rising US yields, Asia's winners are those with a direct correlation to the reopening of the Suez Canal, it seems. The outperformance by North Asia should be enough to lift European shares modestly at the open. Still, markets looked set to range in a choppy fashion ahead of the Biden presentation and a heavy data calendar starting from tomorrow.

The US Dollar rallies once again

Once again, the US Dollar rose overnight, powered by higher US yields. In contrast to the day before, the US Dollar strength was more broad-based across the entire G-10 and EM space. The dollar index rose 0.22% to 92.94, although, as usual, it remains unchanged in wait-and-see Asian trading. The index has now recorded three successive closes above its 200-day moving average (DMA), which signals that Dollar strength should continue, with the index initially targeting 93.20 and then 94.00.

USD/JPY has quietly moved higher the last few sessions and is now at a near one-year high at 109.97 this morning. Inevitably, there will be options and Japanese exporter related offers at 110.00, but once they are eroded, I would expect USD/JPY to move quickly higher to 110.50. Assuming no significant surprises in this week's JGB auctions, USD/JPY is set to move higher to 112.00 in the sessions ahead.

EUR/USD has fallen to 1.1770 as of today, just above its series of recent multi-day lows at 1.1760. With COvid-19 lockdowns weighing on sentiment in Europe, a daily close below 1.1760 signals further losses to 1.1600. Likewise, GBP/USD attempted to recapture the base of its multi-month upward channel at 1.3825 but has failed, falling to 1.3775 this morning. A daily close below its recent low at 1.3670 signals further losses to the 1.3400 area.

The PBOC set the USD/CNY fix higher at 6.5641 today, in line with expectations and reflecting Dollar strength elsewhere. It keeps liquidity via the repos neutral, though, lending some strength to the Yuan in intraday trading. USD/CNY has moved through previous resistance at 6.5500 now and looks set to test 6.6000 in the days ahead as rising US yields continue the 2020 Dollar short-squeeze across the globe.

Regional Asian currencies continue to fight a managed retreat, although USD/INR is testing resistance at is threatening resistance at 73.00, and USD/MYR at 4.1500, with USD/IDR just below 14,500.00. Much will depend on the Biden package details tomorrow, and most importantly, how he intends to pay for it. A bond tantrum this week, along with strong US Employment data on Friday, could set up a sustained round of regional currency weakness next week, testing Asia's dirty peg system.

Oil markets rebound on OPEC+ cohesiveness

Oil prices slumped yesterday in Asia as news came in that the Suez Canal was about to reopen. But Reuters reported overnight that both Saudi Arabia and Russia appear committed to maintaining production cut levels at the OPEC+ meeting on Thursday. That was enough to reverse the sell-off, with Brent crude finishing 1.25% higher at $65.15 a barrel, and WTI rising 1.65% to $61.80 a barrel.

Asian trading has been non-descript, with both contracts edging 0.25% lower this morning. With both Russia and Saudi Arabia seemingly on the same page, and global data releases this week expected to show the global recovery is on track, oil's downside is likely limited ahead of the Thursday meeting. India and Europe fears appear baked into prices for now, and the recent sell-offs have undoubtedly much-reduced speculative long positioning.

OPEC+ being OPEC+, surprises cannot be ruled out. But with Iranian exports rising, and with the backwardation in the futures markets having disappeared, the incentives for OPEC+ to squabble of production targets are low. Oil prices may not take-off from here, but it is unlikely this week's lows will be retested.

Brent crude has support at $63.40 and $60.00 a barrel, with resistance just above at $65.40, followed by $66.50 a barrel. WTI has support at $59.25 and $57.20 a barrel, with resistance at $62.20 and $63.20 a barrel.

Gold's retreat bugs gold bugs

The rise in the US Dollar overnight, powered by higher US long-yields, finally saw gold stage a mini-retreat, falling 1.20% to $1712.00 an ounce, a $20 fall for the session. Given the narrow ranges of late, a $20 an ounce fall is significant, and more importantly, gold closed below previously firm support at $1720.00 an ounce.

In the bigger picture, the premise that gold is attempting to trace out a longer-term bottom is still holding. Only a series of daily closes below the 61.80% Fibonacci at $1785.00 an ounce invalidates that premise. Nevertheless, with the Biden announcement to come tomorrow evening, the threat to gold rises, particularly if the details cause bond yields to have a tantrum.

Gold has edged lower to $1707.00 an ounce in Asia, as the bearish tone continues. It is now just above support at $1700.00, followed by $1685.00 and $1677.00 an ounce. Resistance is now at $1720.00 an ounce, followed by $1745.00 and $1755.00 an ounce.