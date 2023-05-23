Share:

In this insightful video, Clifford Bennett, Chief Economist at ACY Securities, discusses the current state of the stock, bond, and currency markets amidst a significant historical moment, including the ongoing Debt Ceiling debate. He explores the fundamental arguments against a strong equity market and the surprising resilience of stock markets despite a more balanced and bearish sentiment.

Bennett also examines the state of the US economy, global economic slowdown, China's recovery, and their impact on stock markets. He suggests that the rally from last year's lows may be primarily driven by excess liquidity rather than underlying fundamentals. With US equity markets down, declining property prices, a potential banking crisis, manufacturing recession, halved GDP, tightening credit conditions, and the backdrop of the Debt Ceiling debate, Bennett provides valuable insights into the complexities of the current economic landscape.