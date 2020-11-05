There have been big moves in equities and bonds following the US election but the FX market has taken a more-measured view with so many questions still unanswered. USD selling and indices buying intensified on the inevitable scenario of a Democratic White House and a split Congress, while metals soared (gold had its biggest % daily gain since April 6th) and yields stabilized. Ans dont forget Bitcoin, which rallied to $15,300. The FOMC is up next. Ashraf is expected to issue a trade after the FOMC stmt and ahead of Powell's presser.
Betting markets are giving Biden an 88% chance of taking the White House in a race that's down to Arizona and Nevada. If he retains the lead in both, he wins. But even if Trump mounts an unanticipated comeback, Biden could win in Georgia (longshot) or Pennsylvania (favorite).
Aside from the voting uncertainty, Trump has taken his fight to the courts. Legal watchers say his efforts are a longshot but they send a strong signal that he won't go quietly under any circumstances. The vote also ensures that one side or the other will feel deep disillusion with the results and will undermine the winner.
In terms of legislation, the equity market cheers that there won't be higher capital gains rates or higher corporate taxes as Biden promised. We always viewed those as longshot outcomes anyway, given the number of right-leaning Democrats in congress.
There is some sense of a relief trade but this isn't exactly a clear outcome and it undoubtedly means less fiscal stimulus in the years ahead. That thinking was clear in bonds where Treasury yields fell 14 bps at the long end in a notable technical reversal.
What comes next is murky and that's reflected in the FX market. AUD/USD was unable to break Tuesday's high and there was sideways trading throughout New York trade. It's clear to us that the growth outlook for the US and countries that would benefit from stimulus like CAD and MXN is dimmer under this scenario than a blue wave. But that could be recovered on better China relations.
At the same time, the virus still looms and the US hit 100,000 cases for the first time Wednesday. In Europe though cases appear to be cresting.
In all, the murkiness argues for caution on all fronts in the days ahead. In addition, the ADP jobs data and the employment component of the ISM services index were both weak Wednesday in a warning shot for non-farm payrolls. Admittedly though, they haven't been great predictors lately.
First, we get the FOMC decision. Given the uncertainty, expect Powell to stick to the script but reminder markets that they're always ready to do more if the economy falters. The election will undoubtedly overshadow it.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD flirts with 0.7300 amid persistent greenback’s weakness
The Australian dollar kept rallying post-Fed, nearing the 0.7300 level. Soaring gold prices and Wall Street’s substantial advance provided support. RBA Minutes in the Asian docket.
GBP/USD refreshes 12-day top around 1.3150 as risk-on extends to NFP day
GBP/USD bulls probe October’s high after gaining over 150 pips the previous day. US election updates fail to provide clarity even if Biden leads the tally. Fed’s Powell sounds dovish compared to BOE’s Bailey.
Gold wavers around mid-$1,900s after the biggest daily jump in six months
Gold seesaws in a $10 range after rallying to the highest since September 21. The yellow metal keeps the range between $1,942 and $1,952 established in the last hours of Thursday’s US session.
Fed Analysis: Powell adds fuel to the market fire by defending QE, rally set to extend
How can the Federal Reserve compete with the dramatic US elections? It probably cannot steal the show but is adding fuel to the market fire.
WTI little changed, around $38.40 after Fed’s statement
Front-month WTI futures remain moving around $38.40 after Federal Reserve released its decision to keep the Fed Funds Rate and the target for assets purchases unchanged.