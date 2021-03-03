The Treasury market will not ignore rising optimism that is being seen across Wall Street. Several banks (HSBC, PIMCO, Bank of America, Morgan Stanley, and Deutsche Bank) are raising their US GDP growth forecasts for 2021 after the Biden administration under-promised and over-delivered on COVID vaccines for Americans. Biden's claim that vaccine doses could be available for all adult Americans by the end of May is great news for the reopening of the economy.

The reopening trade will get tested as some states rush to reopen and abandon restrictions as virus mutations spread throughout the country. Texas Governor Abbott's decision to lift its mask requirement and would allow businesses to fully reopen will provide an immediate boost to the outlook. While many call the Texan decision premature, many mayors and county leaders will still urge residents to comply with the recommendations from health experts.

Fed/FX

Skyrocketing Treasury yields will test the patience of the Fed. Despite tremendous COVID vaccine progress, the economic recovery is still fragile and rising yields could trigger illiquidity in the market and that could have spillover effects and a negative impact across other markets. The bond market is selling off again as it appears, they want to make sure they force Powell’s hand in acknowledging he is watching the Treasury market. Fed’s Brainard telegraphed that concern, but investors need to hear it from Powell.

The 10-year Treasury yield is up 8.6 basis points to 1.476%. If yields continue to rise like this the dollar will see some support. The day of reckoning will come for the dollar, but that might happen until Europe has a better handle with COVID vaccinations.

Oil

Crude prices initially sold off after US weekly crude stockpiles surged by the most since 1982. The deep freeze made inventories rise by 21.56-million barrels, much higher than the 1.285-million barrels prior reading. This was the biggest percentage increase since 1982 and the most on record.

Gasoline and Distillates posted huge draws as refineries struggled to return to normal. We could be in store for a few more weeks of draws for crude stockpiles.

WTI crude seems like it just wants to head higher, but some exhaustion should occur as OPEC+ brings back more production and as shale companies are willing to commit to drilling new wells.

Gold

Gold prices are once again trading in sync with the bond market. If today continues to extend this bond market selloff, gold could see some more short-term pain. Softer US economic data did not trigger any safe-haven flows nor did not diminish any outlooks for US growth in 2021.

The Fed is slowly losing control of the Treasury curve and they will likely need to signal they will be concerned if yields continue to rise. The Fed’s dovish commitment will be reaffirmed by Powell and we should finally hear some concerns about rate volatility.

Gold selling pressure should see some exhaustion ahead of tomorrow’s speech from Fed Chair Powell. The $1700 level has been defended by gold bulls, but if the 10-year Treasury breaks above 1.50%, gold could test the $1,685 level.

Sunak

UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Sunak’s budget signaled the UK economy is almost ready to leave crisis mode. The FTSE 100 is outperforming the European bourses as Sunak's budget is viewed as providing another boost to the economic recovery. The UK economy could return to pre-pandemic life in the middle of next year and that should keep optimism flowing into UK assets. Sunak’s extension of furlough scheme was telegraphed, but some traders were disappointed with the corporate-tax increase rollout.

The UK will have a great 2022, but the economy will return to trend in 2023. The withdrawal of stimulus and higher taxes will complicate the outlook after next year.

Bitcoin

Bitcoin is charging higher after cryptocurrency traders brushed off some cautious comments from Gary Gensler’s confirmation hearing for SEC chair. On Tuesday, Gensler noted that making sure crypto markets are free of fraud and manipulation is a challenge. Comments at Senate confirmation hearings are always about surviving the process and not necessarily a clear signal on how one will act. Gensler should still be viewed as crypto-friendly and supportive for a fostering environment for cryptocurrencies.

Now that Citi and Goldman Sachs are on the crypto-train, expectations are high for more big banks to hop onboard. Despite a strong move in Treasury yields, Bitcoin is still holding onto a good portion of the day’s gain. Bitcoin momentum could get another leg if Fed Chair Powell delivers some calm in the bond market.