US Dollar: Jun '22 USD is Down at 98.705.

Energies: May '22 Crude is Down at 111.19.

Financials: The Jun '22 30 Year bond is Down 8 ticks and trading at 149.03.

Indices: The Jun '22 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 7 ticks Higher and trading at 4514.50.

Gold: The Jun'22 Gold contract is trading Down at 1962.30. Gold is 54 ticks Lower than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Down, and Crude is Down which is not normal, and the 30-year Bond is trading Lower. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher, and Crude is trading Lower which is correlated. Gold is trading Lower which is not correlated with the US dollar trading Down. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Currently Asia is trading Lower with the exception of the Nikkei and Singapore exchanges which are Higher. Europe is trading Higher with the exception of the German Dax and the Spanish Ibex exchanges which are Lower.

Possible challenges to traders today

Revised UoM Consumer Sentiment is out at 10 AM EST. Not Major.

Revised UoM Inflation Expectations is out at 10 AM EST. Not Major.

Pending Home Sales is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.

FOMC Member Williams Speaks at 10 AM EST. This is Major.

FOMC Member Waller Speaks at 12 noon EST. This is Major.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN made its move at around 10 AM EST. The ZN hit a Low at around that time and the S&P moved Lower shortly thereafter. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 10 AM EST and the S&P moved Lower at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a Low at around 10 AM EST and the S&P was moving Lower shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Long opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 15 ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Jun '22. The S&P contract is also Jun' 22 as well. I've changed the format to Heikin-Ashi such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Jun 2022 - 03/24/22

S&P - Jun 2022 - 03/24/22

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets a Neutral bias as we didn't see much in the way of correlation Thursday morning. The Dow drifted to the Upside and gained 349 points and the other indices gained ground as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is Neutral or Mixed.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Yesterday when we awoke the indices didn't show much in the way of correlation and hence, we gave the markets a Neutral bias which means the markets could go anywhere. The markets veered to the Upside helped by an unemployment claims number that showed the lowest level in over 50 years. The major news of the day however was geopolitical. President Biden has urged the G20 to exclude Russia and has suggested that should Russia attempt to use chemical weapons in it's war with Ukraine then his answer was "we will respond." He didn't say how, he just said we will respond. The markets greeted this as positive and advanced. Will that continue? Only time will tell.