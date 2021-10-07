Biden and Xi to meet virtually while Putin comes to the rescue [Video]

- Headlines in play today (00:00).

- AmplifyME Market Maker newsletter (1:05).

- Technical look at the charts (1:40).

- US President Biden to meet China's Xi before end of the year (3:20).

- Democrats signal they'll accept short-term debt ceiling hike (4:24).

- US is considering tapping the SPR to tame fuel price surge (7:25).

- Putin comes to the rescue but at what cost? (10:20).

- ECB said to study new bond-buying programme (12:52).

- Olaf Scholz and his SPD starts exploratory coalition talks today (14:32).

- Barclays and JPMorgan encourage buy the dip (15:56).

- Main calendar events for today (18:12).