Biden and Xi to meet virtually while Putin comes to the rescue [Video]

- Headlines in play today (00:00).
- AmplifyME Market Maker newsletter (1:05).
- Technical look at the charts (1:40).
- US President Biden to meet China's Xi before end of the year (3:20).
- Democrats signal they'll accept short-term debt ceiling hike (4:24).
- US is considering tapping the SPR to tame fuel price surge (7:25).
- Putin comes to the rescue but at what cost? (10:20).
- ECB said to study new bond-buying programme (12:52).
- Olaf Scholz and his SPD starts exploratory coalition talks today (14:32).
- Barclays and JPMorgan encourage buy the dip (15:56).
- Main calendar events for today (18:12).
EUR/USD prints falling wedge near multi-day low as MACD teases bulls
EUR/USD picks up bids around 1.1555 during the early Asian session on Friday as bears take a breather. The major currency dropped to the lowest since July 2020 on Wednesday but refrained from any strong moves afterward.
GBP/USD: 38.2% Fibonacci retracement challenges bulls above 1.3600
GBP/USD hovers around 1.3615-20 during Friday’s Asian session, following the heaviest daily run-up in three. The cable pair cheers sustained break of the 10-DMA and previous resistance line from September 14. However, 38.2% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.) of July-September fall guards immediate upside.
Gold seesawing around $1,755 awaiting the Nonfarm Payrolls
Gold is seesawing around $1,750-$1,760 as the Asian session kicks in. The lack of a catalyst has kept the yellow metal at familiar levels. It seems that investors are awaiting the NFP, which could confirm a bond taper announcement by the Fed November meeting.
Bitcoin targets $60,000 next as BTC enters new leg up in bull market
Bitcoin has been on a tear this week, hand-in-hand with Shiba Inu. With a 14% rally, price action in BTC still has some room left to go higher. The next price target to the upside for bulls is the high from late May near $60,000.
NFP Preview: What to expect for USD?
Non-farm payrolls are scheduled for release on Friday and investors are looking forward to a strong report. Job growth is expected to top 500K with the unemployment rate falling to at least 5.1 percent. The US dollar held steady ahead of the report.