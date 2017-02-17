Bid excitement props up the FTSE

Heading into the close, the FTSE 100 is 15 points higher, as consumer firm Unilever jumps following bid news.



- Kraft turns its sights on Unilever

- Equity markets broadly weaker

- Financials & energy lead US markets down



Big ticket M&A has enlivened up an otherwise relatively dull afternoon, as Kraft makes a bid for Unilever. For now the approach has been rebuffed, and in relatively robust language from the tone of Unilever’s response. Until today Unilever shares had steadily underperformed the FTSE 100 over the past six months, left behind by more glamorous sectors such as mining, but today has seen that situation reverse. Backed by Warren Buffett, Kraft is likely to return for another tilt at the prize, with a bid of this size unlikely to have been made without careful consideration. Unilever’s surge put the fight back into the FTSE 100, but aside from Unilever the honours are evenly split between risers and fallers. With US earnings season out of the way and the monthly options expiry done and dusted equity markets looked poised for more losses.



US markets are trading broadly lower ahead of their long weekend, with particular signs of weakness in energy and financial stocks. Next week’s slightly uninspiring economic calendar offers little hope for a reinvigoration of the equity bounce, which leaves us hoping for some more comments from the new president. It will likely be the middle of next week before we can tell whether today’s drop was just a blip or the beginning of something bigger.