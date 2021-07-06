The Nasdaq has outperformed the rest of the indices followed by S&P 500, Dow Jones and the Russell 2000.

This could suggest an on-going sector rotation and leadership back to tech and growth stocks for another leg up. However, it is worth to note that only the large cap tech and growth stocks are outperforming while a lot of other small and mid cap growth stocks entered into a pullback mode.

Another red flag for this all-time-high market is the market breadth is deteriorating, e.g. the percentage of stocks above Moving Average 50 and Moving Average 150 are getting lesser and lesser while the market is hitting all time high. This is a divergence that is worth to pay attention to.

I'm watching out for tell-tale signs for any potential change of the trend for the S&P and NASDAQ. So far, they are still going up and bullish.

Meanwhile, find out how to profit from these 3 bottomed out growth stocks with huge upside ahead with an effective trading plan. Watch the video below: