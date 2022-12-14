In today’s Trader’s Edge Market Briefing, Tomasz found the following unique setups we thought you’d find interesting.
EURUSD enjoys yesterday's lower inflation in the US and breaks from the ascending triangle pattern to the upside.
EURAUD is still waiting for breakout from the rectangle.
Gold climbs to new, mid-term highs.
SP500 creates a shooting star on a daily chart bouncing off the key down trendline, which is pretty bearish.
DAX also with a bearish bounce but off the crucial horizontal resistance.
GBPJPY tries to completely erase the buy signal from the beginning of the week.
CADJPY breaks key horizontal support, which may start a new bearish wave.
USDCHF continues the bearish trend after successfully breaking two crucial supports.
EURGBP still fights on the 0.858 support, creating an absolutely key bullish stronghold at the moment. The bounces are getting smaller, indicating a willingness for the breakout.
Oil enjoys a reversal after catastrophic last week.
Trading FX/CFDs on margin bears a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade FX/CFDs you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. You can sustain significant loss.
