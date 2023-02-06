Share:

Business and consumer surveys brought more rays of light during January and most leading indicators suggest the worst of the economic downturn lies behind us for now (see also Research Global - Global manufacturing PMI heading higher in H1, 25 January). But not only has the near-term outlook brightened, GDP figures also showed that the euro area economy again avoided a contraction Q4 22 (+0.1% q/q). Germany’s economy fared worse (-0.2% q/q) than peers, but a sharp slowdown in private consumption was a common feature visible across countries, in a sign that real income losses are finally taking their toll on consumers – a trend we expect to linger into 2023.

Chinese pent-up demand will likely boost activity in the coming months (see also Euro macro notes - The China connection: short-term boost, long-term worry, 12 January). Unemployment remains at rock-bottom and surveys suggest firms intend to hire more, rather than plan large scale job cuts. In light of these positive developments and a more balanced risk picture, we have revised the euro area growth outlook upwards (see Euro macro notes - From recession to stagnation, 2 February). But although a fullfledged recession will likely be avoided, a strong recovery is not yet in sight either, as monetary headwinds persist and stagnation still defines the outlook.

Euro area headline inflation continued to ease for a third month to 8.5% in January, but with core inflation marking yet another record high at 5.2%, as many firms again used the turn of the year to adjust prices to a new input cost reality. Elevated selling price expectations (especially for services) suggest this process is far from finished. A range of technical mishaps surrounding the German inflation figures leave the risk of upside revisions. With the economy and labour market holding up better than expected, ‘stickily’ high core inflation could remain a worry for ECB for some time yet. This was also the message from the February ECB meeting, which brought the expected 50bp interest rate increase, accompanied by an ‘intent’ for another 50bp hike in March. Despite a hawkish communication on the outlook for further rate hikes, markets did not appreciate the ECB’s message and took President Lagarde’s comments of a more balanced inflation outlook as confirmation that ECB is close to ending its hiking cycle, adding to the latest fixed income rally (see also ECB Review, 2 February).

Energy prices have fallen sharply during January and energy crisis fears have abated amid mild weather, high gas storage levels and new LNG terminal capacity coming online as planned. Finance ministers across the region are heaving a sigh of relief, as support measures turn out less expensive than feared. So what to do with the windfall? One option is to spend it on protecting European competitiveness from the effects of the US Inflation reduction Act (IRA). The EU Commission has proposed reforms to EU state aid rules as part of its new Green Deal Industrial Plan. Such changes might convince some firms tempted by America’s subsidies to stay put, but it also risks kicking off an inefficient and duplicative global subsidy war (as we discussed in Euro macro notes - Transatlantic ties are in for a chill, 16 November 2022). Some countries also worry that laxer state aid rules will distort the EU single market to the benefit of rich member states like Germany, that have the fiscal fire-power to support their own companies. However, consensus on another round of joint borrowing for a new ‘collective European green subsidy fund’ still seems a long way off.

Download The Full Euro Area Macro Monitor