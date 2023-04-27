The market is caught between a rock and a hard place right now. On the one side, it wants to feel good about corporate earnings beats from the likes of Alphabet and Microsoft. On the other hand, it's having a hard time getting away from ongoing worry around ongoing vulnerability in the banking sector.
EUR/USD is holding gains above 1.1050, consolidating the pullback from 13-month highs of 1.1095 on Thursday. The pair is underpinned by a broadly subdued US Dollar and cautious optimism. All eyes remain on the US advance Q1 GDP release.
GBP/USD is struggling to defend gains while trading below 1.2500 in early Europe. The US Dollar stays on the back foot, as investors refrain from placing fresh bets ahead of the critical US Q1 GDP data release.
Gold price regains some positive traction on Wednesday and builds on its steady intraday ascent through the early European session. The XAU/USD retakes the $2,000 psychological mark in the last hour and moves well within the striking distance of the weekly high touched the previous day.
Uniswap (UNI) decentralized exchange (DEX) breached the $1.5 trillion mark in trading volume metrics on April 24, signaling a new wave of bullishness on Web3 liquidity solutions among players in the digital asset sector.
Concerns about the economic outlook acted as a cloud over European markets yesterday as we saw a second successive daily decline, with profit taking in luxury and weakness in defensives acting as a wider drag.