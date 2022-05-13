The dust seems to be settling in cryptocurrencies. Terra and Luna are now worth almost nothing but Bitcoin returned past the $30K, which is a sign that the confidence in the broader sector may have not been damaged as much as we first feared.
European stocks opened in the green and US futures are pointing to the upside, yet volatility remains high, warnings that the wind could change direction rapidly, and the high volatility environment is more favourable for further losses than sustainable gains.
On the geopolitical front, the Europeans are going around their own sanctions against Russia by opening accounts with Gazprom bank to pay the Russian gas in exchange of rubles (!!), but the latest news suggest that Russia is now cutting the German gas as a retaliation to its sanctions. Of course, the Europeans have been quite bad in this poker game - they showed too openly how scared they were to lose the Russian gas that now, Russia is gaining the upper hand.
European gas futures gained another 13% yesterday, and the pressure on energy prices remain clearly tilted to the upside.
Saudi Aramco has surpassed Apple in terms of market capitalization this week, to become the world’s most valuable company, and the US dollar index extended gains to a fresh 20-year high.
Everyone is now wondering when the dollar rally will end!
This report has been prepared by Swissquote Bank Ltd and is solely been published for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any currency or any other financial instrument. Views expressed in this report may be subject to change without prior notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by Swissquote Bank Ltd personnel at any given time. Swissquote Bank Ltd is under no obligation to update or keep current the information herein, the report should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to recovery gains near 1.0400
EUR/USD is extending the rebound from five-year lows near 1.0400, as bulls regain the upside conviction amid a pullback in the US dollar. The improving market mood is lending support to the pair's recovery. US Consumer Sentiment data awaited.
GBP/USD defends 1.2200 amid USD pullback
GBP/USD is licking its wounds near 1.2200, stalling its recovery from a two-year low of 1.2165. The positive shift in the market's risk perception and a broad US dollar retreat are aiding the pair's rebound.
Gold’s falling wedge comforts buyers above $1,800, US data eyed
Gold prices recover during the sluggish Asian session on Friday, following a slump to the lowest levels since February the previous day. The bullion quotes $1,827 as the latest price as traders await preliminary readings of the US Michigan Consumer Sentiment data for May.
Bitcoin: Multiple scenarios arrive at the same bearish conclusion
Bitcoin shows interesting setups from multiple time frames that hint at a confluence. This convergence occurs for the short-term bullish outlook as well as the macro bearish scenario for BTC.
Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index May Preview: Can Americans keep their spending habits? Premium
Markets are spooked. The Dow is down 12.4% since the New Year. The NASDAQ Composite has shed more than a quarter of its value and the broad-based S&P 500 is 17.4% lower.