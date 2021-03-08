US Dollar: Dec '20 USD Up at 92.215.

Energies: Apr'21 Crude is Up at 66.17.

Financials: The June '21 30 year bond is Down 23 ticks and trading at 156.15.

Indices: The Mar'21 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 104 ticks Lower and trading at 3813.00.

Gold: The April'21 Gold contract is trading Down at 1689.60.dolGold is 90 ticks Lower than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market.The dollar is Up+ and Crude is Up+ which is not normal but the 30 year Bond is trading Lower.The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower then bonds should follow and vice-versa.The S&P is Lower and Crude is trading Higher which is correlated. Gold is trading Lower which is correlated with the US dollar trading Up.I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. All of Asia is trading Lower with the exception of the Aussie exchange. Conversely all of Europe is trading to the Upside.

Possible challenges to traders today

Final Wholesale Inventories is out at 10 AM. This is Major.

Lack of major economic news.

Bias

On Friday we gave the markets a Neutral bias as oy was Jobs Friday and we always maintain a Neutral bias on that day. Why? Because historically the markets have never shown any sense of normalcy on that day.The Dow 572 points and the other indices gained ground as well.Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is Neutral.

Could this change? Of Course.Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Friday's Job Report showed a gain of 379,000 jobs in the US economy and this was the best jobs numbers reported in about a year.The markets reacted accordingly and the Dow gained 572 points, the S&P 73 and the Nasdaq grew by 197.The US is NOT quite of the woods yet as it would take this type of job growth until 2024 to reach the parity that we had in February, 2020 just before the pandemic hit the United States. In other news it would appear that the US Senate is starting to make headway with the stimulus package as they have agreed to new guidelines to extend unemployment insurance till September whereas previously it was August.