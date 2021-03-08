US Dollar: Dec '20 USD Up at 92.215.
Energies: Apr'21 Crude is Up at 66.17.
Financials: The June '21 30 year bond is Down 23 ticks and trading at 156.15.
Indices: The Mar'21 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 104 ticks Lower and trading at 3813.00.
Gold: The April'21 Gold contract is trading Down at 1689.60.dolGold is 90 ticks Lower than its close.
Initial conclusion
This is not a correlated market.The dollar is Up+ and Crude is Up+ which is not normal but the 30 year Bond is trading Lower.The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower then bonds should follow and vice-versa.The S&P is Lower and Crude is trading Higher which is correlated. Gold is trading Lower which is correlated with the US dollar trading Up.I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. All of Asia is trading Lower with the exception of the Aussie exchange. Conversely all of Europe is trading to the Upside.
Possible challenges to traders today
-
Final Wholesale Inventories is out at 10 AM. This is Major.
-
Lack of major economic news.
Bias
On Friday we gave the markets a Neutral bias as oy was Jobs Friday and we always maintain a Neutral bias on that day. Why? Because historically the markets have never shown any sense of normalcy on that day.The Dow 572 points and the other indices gained ground as well.Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is Neutral.
Could this change? Of Course.Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.
Commentary
Friday's Job Report showed a gain of 379,000 jobs in the US economy and this was the best jobs numbers reported in about a year.The markets reacted accordingly and the Dow gained 572 points, the S&P 73 and the Nasdaq grew by 197.The US is NOT quite of the woods yet as it would take this type of job growth until 2024 to reach the parity that we had in February, 2020 just before the pandemic hit the United States. In other news it would appear that the US Senate is starting to make headway with the stimulus package as they have agreed to new guidelines to extend unemployment insurance till September whereas previously it was August.
Trading performance displayed herein is hypothetical. The following Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) disclaimer should be noted.
Hypothetical performance results have many inherent limitations, some of which are described below. No representation is being made that any account will or is likely to achieve profits or losses similar to those shown.
In fact, there are frequently sharp differences between hypothetical performance results and the actual results subsequently achieved by any particular trading program. One of the limitations of hypothetical performance trading results is that they are generally prepared with the benefit of hindsight.
In addition, hypothetical trading does not involve financial risk, and no hypothetical trading record can completely account for the impact of financial risk in actual trading. For example, the ability to withstand losses or to adhere to a particular trading program in spite of trading losses are material points which can also adversely affect actual trading results.
There are numerous other factors related to the markets in general or to the implementation of any specific trading program which cannot be fully accounted for in the preparation of hypothetical performance results and all of which can adversely affect actual trading results.
Trading in the commodities markets involves substantial risk and YOU CAN LOSE A LOT OF MONEY, and thus is not appropriate for everyone. You should carefully consider your financial condition before trading in these markets, and only risk capital should be used.
In addition, these markets are often liquid, making it difficult to execute orders at desired prices. Also, during periods of extreme volatility, trading in these markets may be halted due to so-called “circuit breakers” put in place by the CME to alleviate such volatility. In the event of a trading halt, it may be difficult or impossible to exit a losing position.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD dips below 1.19 as US yields resume rise
EUR/USD has dipped below 1.19, hitting a new 2021 low. US ten-year yields have resumed their gains toward 1.60% after robust US jobs figures and the Fed's reluctance to intervene. German industrial output disappointed with -2.5% in January.
GBP/USD pressured toward 1.38 amid worsening mood
GBP/USD has been under pressure despite Britain's reopening and due to higher US yields. BOE Governor is slated to speak later in the day.
XAU/USD drops back below $1700 amid surging Treasury yields
XAU/USD’s recovery stalls, faces rejection at 21-SMA on the 4H chart. RSI has turned south, pointing to more downside in the near-term. The US Treasury yields resume their rally, driving US dollar higher.
Cardano moves closer to colossal rally eyeing $2
Cardano is trading at that apex of a symmetrical triangle as a massive breakout lingers. A break above the 50 SMA on the 4-hour chart will add weight to the expected upswing. The slump in network growth could hamper the bullish outlook and delay the breakout.
US Dollar Index looks firmer above 92.00
The greenback, when tracked by the US Dollar Index (DXY), extends the march north to new yearly highs in the 92.15/20 band at the beginning of the week.