Behind the scenes on latest USD swings

Today's Highlights

Behind the Scenes

Copper Mine

RBNZ Night

Please Note: All data, figures & graphs are valid as of February 8th. All trading carries risk. Only risk capital you're prepared to lose.

Market Overview

As we know the financial markets have been dominated by geopolitics lately. We have the politicians and the heads of state on the surface, and the mini-politicians, the central bankers moving things behind the scenes.

For example, in Europe we have four elections coming up this year. Each one of them will be very unsettling for the European Union and are likely to cause volatility in the Euro.

Less well known to the average man on the streets is Mario Draghi, quietly and calmly adding €80 Billion into the system each month. Though that number will be reduced to €60 Billion in March, it's set to continue for quite some time.

The US Dollar has been flying over the last few days on statements from the Federal Reserve that they could possibly be raising their interest rates three times by the end of the year. The markets don't really believe them though and are currently pricing in a 23% chance of that happening.

Nevertheless, that number could change in an instant if we see Mr. Trump wave his pen and formulate some sort of fiscal spending bill. So the Dollar parties.

We also had an odd comment from one of the members from the Bank of England yesterday that had a massive impact on the Pound.

Kristin Forbes stated that she disagreed with the BoEs policy to keep rates low. Inflation is getting out of hand and the best way to control it is by raising the interest rates.

Her comments were published on Reuters at 4:12 GMT and we can see the intense and immediate reaction in the GBPUSD.

According to Bloomberg, the current market expectations of a rate hike from the BoE by the end of the year is just 26%, but like the Yanks, this could change rapidly depending on how things play out.

The Metals

One thing that's been shocking investors is the rise in gold despite the stronger Dollar.

Speaking of the metals, check out Copper this morning.

The price is surging on the news that the largest copper mine in the world will be going on strike indefinitely. We'll remember that copper was one of the fastest rising assets at the heart of the Trump trade so it stands to reason that if we are in phase three that we could see a lot of volatility on this market going forward.

What else?

Tonight we'll get an interest rate decision from the Royal Bank of New Zealand. No change is expected, but the announcement will be at 21:00 GMT. So in contrast to most of their meetings we won't need to stay up late to watch it.

Also, Bitcoin is going through some sort of temper tantrum just at the moment. The reasons are still unclear, but you can see our community discussing it at this link.

No doubt once the reasons are revealed we'll see it there first. ;)

Have an amazing day ahead!!