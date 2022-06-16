Outlook: We are entering a new phase of other central banks following the Fed like a pack of puppies, with expectations of hikes running up against actions, with those already committed (Australia, Canada) in the lead but others somewhat confused (sterling, euro). The UK raised only 25 bp and sterling got punished. The Swiss National bank raised a stunning 75 bp for the first hike since 2007 and got the reward of the Chf starting to match the EUR. See the hourly chart of USD/CHF. Nobody knows what Japan will do overnight but golly, sticking to its curve control may be a dead end.

Behind the scenes but visible from the front row is the damage the hikes can do to growth. The Atlanta Fed already spoke–Q2 should bring zero growth, down from 0.9% on June 8. This is due not only to personal consumption spending, but also private domestic investment and government spending. We get another forecast today. Note the Blue Chip forecasters are a bit slow on the uptake and still show 3%. Also remember the Atlanta Fed work tends to overstate, but we like it anyway because they are so earnest and strive for cleanliness and honor.

Today it’s housing starts and the Philly Fed, not normally big market movers but paranoia about housing has reached boiling point, so we should expect some snarky commentary, especially about the Fed applying QT to the mortgage-backed sector–not likely, but you never know.

Fed-owned mortgage-backed securities are unexploded bombs in the backyard. Before Covid (February 2020), Axios reports “the Fed owned $1.4 trillion in mortgage-backed securities, and the number was falling rapidly. But when the pandemic took hold, the central bank began a new round of bond purchases (known as "quantitative easing"), swelling that number to $2.7 trillion. The policy contributed to ultra-low mortgage rates.”

Now the Fed is stuck with it. If it sells the bundles of mortgages, nobody knows if the ratings are even remotely right. And who would buy at those low levels? It’s hard to wrap your head around the issues. This is going to need careful handling to avert charges of bad management against the agencies and the Fed, which are, alas, all too likely to be valid. Isn’t this kind of subsidy pinko in some way?

Real estate and mortgages are just the most visible aspect of the boa constrictor Fed. Notice that it’s all rates, all the time and nobody is talking about QT yet. Two times before we had a made-up panic about liquidity, when the NY Fed knows more about liquidity than the critics know about their spouses. The market likes drama and is sure to jump on any bad data, overreact to any gaffe, and invent emergencies “just to make sure yields don't get too high and create losses,” as Guru puts it. (Guru also notes Yellen’s admission of getting inflation wrong may well have been deliberately spreading rosebuds ahead of Powell and taking the heat off him, as well as her customary plain-spoken honesty,)

About getting inflation wrong: we wrote yesterday that we defend the Fed because so much of the criticism is small-minded, unrealistic and unfair. But it’s also true that the Fed is a high-and-mighty institution full of people who don’t buy their own milk and bread. Case in point: one of the many talking heads on TV said the Fed speaking of transitory inflation a year ago and even into the fall is not a sign of stupidity. A great deal of the inflation we have now is from the Russian war, which started in March, and/or the China zero-Covid shutdown, which also started in late winter. The Fed could not have predicted either event. It could have acted in April or May, though, alas.

This reminds us that if Big Conditions change, like the Ukraine war (and vast spending is on rebuilding instead of military stuff), the schedule of rate hikes will be altered. We tend to think in terms of worsening, but it could maybe be an improvement. Even for such a short time as six months, we can’t consider the hiking schedule written in stone. In fact, some dyspeptics see rates going to 4-4.75% when Powell himself said 3-3.50%. See the cute schedule, origin unknown, and the CME Fed Watch tool. You can jigger dates any way you want but that’s an additional 2% and four meetings in which to get it done.

So, given lags, what high-frequency data or events or Events have the power to change this bottom line? Nuclear war, maybe. Even indicting the former orange president and throwing him in the pokey wouldn’t deter or detour the Fed. He who has the highest real return when the dust settles is the one with the strongest currency. Does that include the one with the least recession? Well, maybe, but we are still not conceding recession as inevitable and can postpone thinking about it.

The dust is not going to settle on anything until Russia and oil get fixed. We don’t like sounding like a broken record, but the single Most Important Thing in the World is oil. By oil, we include coal and natural gas–energy from carbon. We have the unsavory prosect of Pres Biden seeking favor from the Saudis and let hope he is carrying a big stick. We also has the prosect of some other producers stepping up, even the totally confused Canadians (what are we doing with that pipeline?).

But on a day-to-day basis, things like the Texas natural gas calamity (10% of exports to Europe) and Russians tap-dancing all-around shipping and pipes and payments, immediate supply is the issue. Russia has the power to shut down the entire European economy and it’s not realistic to think alternatives can be found in time. EU nat gas prices are in the process of spiking again. See the chart from TradingEconomics.

Like sane gun control, when are we going to do something about this? Decades ago some countries simply nationalized the oil companies (Mexico, Venezuela), only to learn running an oil company takes real skill and they didn’t have it. Sensible countries committed to capitalism don’t even think of nationalizing oil companies. But maybe they should. They should also pivot from harping on inadequate supply to excess demand–not exactly Jimmy Carter’s sweaters and turned-down thermostat, but the same idea. Surely we could save enough in the US alone–so wasteful!–to fuel Ukraine and maybe Germany and Poland, too.

We try to refrain from so obvious a value-laden editorial, but honestly, the oil industry is tiresome beyond belief. Nobody actually has a good grip on it, even oil economists who specialize in the ins and outs. We can see oil only in the rear-view mirror, but without a decent oil price forecast, all this other stuff about how many hikes and when that depend on inflation information is not reliable. For example, Gittler at BD Swiss shows the Fed panel in the dot-plot foresees rates coming down by 2024. That can happen if inflation abates or recession gets too scary, but underneath it all, it depends on the price of oil. If the price of oil is $200 in 2024, that expectation of rate cuts has to be dead wrong. Talk of any neutral rate is meaningless in the absence of a decent price forecast for oil.

This doesn’t mean we see quotas, price caps or expropriation or anything else dramatic in the US or elsewhere, although we probably should be heading that way.

Bottom line, the dollar remains King Dollar until risk looks like fading away again and the appeal of EM’s returns, or the UK does something nuts, or Japan changes its mind. We will get pushbacks.

Fun Tidbit: Got a crisis? Deflect attention by inventing a different, bigger one. See this headline. Somewhere, Orson Welles is chuckling.

This is an excerpt from "The Rockefeller Morning Briefing," which is far larger (about 10 pages). The Briefing has been published every day for over 25 years and represents experienced analysis and insight.

