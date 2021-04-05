In my last Sunday’s email to my subscribers, I mentioned to check out semiconductor (SMH) ETF and highlighted ASML and AMAT where they just broke out all time high. These two went up further. Are there more opportunities to ride the potential semiconductor bull run for trend trading?
In this video, you will find out how to participate and even outperform the potential upcoming semiconductor bull run with AMAT, ASML, MU, LRCX, ON. Key levels with entries via breakout trading or pullback trading are covered in the video. Watch the video below:
Timestamps
-
0:50 SMH (VANECK VECTORS ETF Trust Semiconductor ETF).
-
2:35 AMAT (Applied Materials INC).
-
5:20 ASML (ASML Holding).
-
7:33 MU (Micron Technology INC).
-
9:43 LRCX (Lam Research Corp).
-
11:04 ON (ON Semiconductor Corp).
