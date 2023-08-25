It was a very telling performance from the US equity market on Thursday, as three major indices - the S&P500, Nasdaq-100 and Dow Jones 30 - confirmed the dominance of the bearish trend. At least in the medium term.
The most closely followed US market indices experienced a sharp sell-off as they approached their 50-day averages. The amplitude of Thursday's decline was more significant than the market's surge the day before. It was a battle between expectations and reality.
Expectations were represented by the tech sector with the latest hype around AI and its realisation in the form of Nvidia's report and forecasts. The company beat revenue expectations by a wide margin last quarter and raised expectations for the coming quarter. But this optimism managed to fuel further buying interest in the stock. Nvidia shares were up 0.3% by the end of the day, having risen 10% in the pre-market.
Markets came under pressure from restrictive interest rates. In response to another small batch of economic data that fed the hawks at the Fed, demands increased their expectations that the Fed was not done raising rates. For the first time since March, the probability that the Fed Funds rate would be above 5.50-5.75% at the end of the November 1 meeting rose above 51%. That probability fell to 49% on Friday, according to the FedWatch tool, supporting a slight rebound in equity futures.
On Thursday, the Dow Jones Index lost more than 1.6% from its intraday high, with the selling intensifying just after the touch of the 50-day moving average. A similar but less intense dynamic was seen on Monday. By Thursday, however, it was clear that the bears were in control. At least as far as the medium-term trend is concerned. There is now a sparse area on the chart up to 33800, where the 200-day moving average and a few support points pass through. A full-blown correction of the index's rise since October 2022 is around 33000.
The dynamics of the S&P 500 near its 50-day clearly show the importance of this level. The initial drop below it on August 10 was followed by three days of declines in the index. And Thursday's attempt to cross this curve from the bottom to the top triggered a sharp sell-off that wiped out more than 1.3% of the day's gains and almost all gains made since the beginning of the week. Should the risk-off sentiment persist, the S&P500 could quickly return to 4200.
The Nasdaq-100, which lost around 2.2% on Thursday, also suffered a heavy sell-off as it touched its 50-day moving average. The index also fell out of its bullish corridor for the second time this year. If the severity of high interest rates is indeed becoming a market driver, then growth stocks look the most vulnerable. If this is the case, it makes sense to expect a deeper correction in the Nasdaq, which could take the index as low as 13300, with a chance of an earlier stop in the 13700-14000 area.
Trade Responsibly. CFDs and Spread Betting are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 77.37% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs and Spread Betting with this provider. The Analysts' opinions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as a recommendation or trading advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends recovery above 1.0800 after Powell speech
EUR/USD gained traction and extended its recovery toward 1.0850 in the American session on Friday. During his opening speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium, Fed Chairman Powell reiterated the data-dependent approach, causing the USD to weaken against its rivals.
GBP/USD clings to gains above 1.2600 as markets assess Powell comments
GBP/USD recovered above 1.2600 from the multi-month low it set at 1.2560 earlier in the day. The US Dollar struggles to preserve its strength as investors assess FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell's cautious comments on policy outlook at the Jackson Hole Symposium.
Gold stays below $1,920 following Powell speech
Gold price continues to fluctuate in its daily range above $1,910 on Friday. Following Fed Chair Powell's speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield holds steady above 4.2%, making it difficult for XAU/USD to find direction.
PEPE founder doxxed on Twitter, following suspicious internal transfers, 16% decline in meme coin
PEPE meme coin’s founder was doxxed in a tweet by an NFT marketplace founder early on Friday morning. Jeremy Cahen, the founder of Not Larva Labs, revealed that Zachary Testa, a landscape photographer, has been doxxed as the founder of PEPE.
Week Ahead – Volatility to continue as US jobs and inflation data on the way
Markets have been taunted by shifting Fed expectations over the past week and there’s likely to be more anguish for investors in the next few days as crucial payrolls and inflation numbers are coming up.