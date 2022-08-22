A dearth of buyers has seen equities make fresh progress lower this afternoon, thanks to the revival of fears about a recession in Europe and elsewhere.

Stocks go into full reverse

“While the next leg lower has had several false dawns in recent weeks, the selling across stocks now seems to be really gathering speed. Instead of some tentative buying, equities have been hit with a wave of fresh selling, as fears about a recession and the persistence of high inflation combine to spark a bout of fresh risk-off moves. While there is bound to be some profit-taking after the surge since mid-July, today has a different feel about it, with fundamental factors really coming back into play. Investors now think a recession in Europe and the UK is unavoidable, and are now expecting the Fed to have to make more hawkish noises about the likelihood of further rate increases into Q4 2022 and beyond.”

Gas surges, but oil fails to join in

“The fact this isn’t simply a round of profit-taking is underlined by the diverging fortunes of natural gas and oil prices. The latter continues to make new highs as the spectre of a European energy crisis and surging demand into the winter looms large once again. But the latter has taken a hit again as recession concerns lead to diminished forecasts of oil demand. Like it or not, it seems that the quiet summer rally in risk assets has met its match.”