US Dollar: Sept '21 USD is Down at 92.520.

Energies: Jul '21 Crude is Up at 74.59.

Financials: The Sept '21 30 Year bond is Up 19 ticks and trading at 162.22.

Indices: The Sept '21 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 28 ticks Higher and trading at 4341.00.

Gold: The Aug'21 Gold contract is trading Up at 1805.70. Gold is 115 ticks Higher than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Down- and Crude is Up+ which is normal but the 30 year Bond is trading Higher. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower then bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher and Crude is trading Higher which is not correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is correlated with the US dollar trading Down. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Asia is trading mainly Lower with the Shanghai and Sensex exchanges trading Higher. All of Europe is trading Higher at this time.

Possible challenges to traders today

JOLTS Job Openings is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.

IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.

FOMC Meeting Minutes is out at 2 PM EST. This is Major.

FOMC Member Bostic Speaks at 3:30 PM EST. This is Major.

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets a Downside bias as Crude, Bonds and Gold were all trading Higher yesterday morning and that does not bode well for an Upside day, hence the Downside bias. The markets didn't disappoint as the Dow dropped 209 points, the S&P 9 points. Only Nasdaq showed a gain, probably because Jeff Bezos stepped down as Amazon CEO. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is Neutral.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Usually after a long 3 day holiday weekend the markets usually like to gravitate to the Upside as traders are anxious to get back into action due to the fact that they missed a day's worth of trading. None of that happened yesterday as the indices weren't correlated to move to the upside and didn't. The Nasdaq did show a gain as (we suspect) Jeff Bezos stepped down as Amazon CEO and typically when that happens the stock goes up (same thing happened when Steve Ballmer stepped down from Microsoft). Why? Because there is a lot of speculation on missteps, potential charges from the Justice Department or even court trials themselves. There is some talk that Amazon my be in violation of anti trust laws although nothing is firm on that regard yet. From our perspective the markets weren't correlated to the Upside therefore the Downside bias.