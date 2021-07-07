US Dollar: Sept '21 USD is Down at 92.520.
Energies: Jul '21 Crude is Up at 74.59.
Financials: The Sept '21 30 Year bond is Up 19 ticks and trading at 162.22.
Indices: The Sept '21 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 28 ticks Higher and trading at 4341.00.
Gold: The Aug'21 Gold contract is trading Up at 1805.70. Gold is 115 ticks Higher than its close.
Initial conclusion
This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Down- and Crude is Up+ which is normal but the 30 year Bond is trading Higher. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower then bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher and Crude is trading Higher which is not correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is correlated with the US dollar trading Down. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Asia is trading mainly Lower with the Shanghai and Sensex exchanges trading Higher. All of Europe is trading Higher at this time.
Possible challenges to traders today
JOLTS Job Openings is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.
IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.
FOMC Meeting Minutes is out at 2 PM EST. This is Major.
FOMC Member Bostic Speaks at 3:30 PM EST. This is Major.
Bias
Yesterday we gave the markets a Downside bias as Crude, Bonds and Gold were all trading Higher yesterday morning and that does not bode well for an Upside day, hence the Downside bias. The markets didn't disappoint as the Dow dropped 209 points, the S&P 9 points. Only Nasdaq showed a gain, probably because Jeff Bezos stepped down as Amazon CEO. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is Neutral.
Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.
Commentary
Usually after a long 3 day holiday weekend the markets usually like to gravitate to the Upside as traders are anxious to get back into action due to the fact that they missed a day's worth of trading. None of that happened yesterday as the indices weren't correlated to move to the upside and didn't. The Nasdaq did show a gain as (we suspect) Jeff Bezos stepped down as Amazon CEO and typically when that happens the stock goes up (same thing happened when Steve Ballmer stepped down from Microsoft). Why? Because there is a lot of speculation on missteps, potential charges from the Justice Department or even court trials themselves. There is some talk that Amazon my be in violation of anti trust laws although nothing is firm on that regard yet. From our perspective the markets weren't correlated to the Upside therefore the Downside bias.
Trading performance displayed herein is hypothetical. The following Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) disclaimer should be noted.
Hypothetical performance results have many inherent limitations, some of which are described below. No representation is being made that any account will or is likely to achieve profits or losses similar to those shown.
In fact, there are frequently sharp differences between hypothetical performance results and the actual results subsequently achieved by any particular trading program. One of the limitations of hypothetical performance trading results is that they are generally prepared with the benefit of hindsight.
In addition, hypothetical trading does not involve financial risk, and no hypothetical trading record can completely account for the impact of financial risk in actual trading. For example, the ability to withstand losses or to adhere to a particular trading program in spite of trading losses are material points which can also adversely affect actual trading results.
There are numerous other factors related to the markets in general or to the implementation of any specific trading program which cannot be fully accounted for in the preparation of hypothetical performance results and all of which can adversely affect actual trading results.
Trading in the commodities markets involves substantial risk and YOU CAN LOSE A LOT OF MONEY, and thus is not appropriate for everyone. You should carefully consider your financial condition before trading in these markets, and only risk capital should be used.
In addition, these markets are often liquid, making it difficult to execute orders at desired prices. Also, during periods of extreme volatility, trading in these markets may be halted due to so-called “circuit breakers” put in place by the CME to alleviate such volatility. In the event of a trading halt, it may be difficult or impossible to exit a losing position.
