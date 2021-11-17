There was a more mixed tone in oil prices during Tuesday with expectations of tight inventories offset by concerns over a potential lack of demand.

The positive impact of robust US retail sales data was also offset by the impact of dollar strength.

WTI dipped to lows around $80.00 p/b before a recovery to near $81.0 p/b. API data recorded a smaller than expected inventory build of 0.7mn barrels and there was a substantial gasoline draw.

Oil prices were unable to make headway, however, with January crude around $79.25 p/b on Wednesday with Brent around $81.90 p/b.