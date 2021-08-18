- Main headlines in play (00:00).
- Will history repeat itself for US stocks? (1:17).
- Overview of the Asia-Pac session (7:33).
- Whipsaw price action in NZD after rate announcement from RBNZ (8:11).
- Fed speakers continue to see taper decision based on jobs data (9:01).
- UK CPI much weaker than expected but due to base effects (10:03).
- US API inventory data from overnight (11:53).
- Main calendar events for today with FOMC minutes due (12:20).
EUR/USD bounces off 2021 lows near 1.1700, Fed minutes eyed
EUR/USD is attempting a bounce above 1.1700, retracing from fresh 2021 lows. The US dollar eases across the board amid a risk recovery. Traders resort to repositioning ahead of the Eurozone inflation data and the key Fed's July meeting minutes.
GBP/USD remains pressured towards 1.3700 amid downbeat UK CPI
GBP/USD is heading towards 1.3700 after the UK annualized CPI missed estimates with 2.0% in July. The cable’s corrective bounce could be linked to the softer greenback and UK vaccine optimism. Focus on FOMC minutes.
XAU/USD keeps sight on $1800 and $1805 ahead of Fed minutes
USD’s pullback, covid concerns keep gold price buoyed ahead of Fed minutes. Gold price advances towards $1800 but the rebound in yields poses a risk. Gold Price Forecast: $1800 testing bullish commitments, Fed minutes hold the key
Solana price completes audacious advance, as SOL prepares for FOMO to leave the building
Solana price has climbed 170% since July 21, breaking through the symmetrical triangle’s measured move of 69% and the previous all-time high of $61.44 before coming within two points of the 141.4% extension at $79.00 today.
FOMC Minutes July Preview: More new questions than answers
At the July 27-28 Federal Reserve meeting, the policy question seemed straightforward. Was the US economy, particularly the labor market, improving enough to begin the taper discussion?