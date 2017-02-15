Bearish view temporary on hold because of Trump?

Rates

Data deal US Treasuries blow, but yield resistances hold

Yesterday, global core bonds suffered another blow following strong US eco data, but losses were limited in the end as technical yield resistances held.

Tuesday's Yellen comments didn't generate follow through selling, but the US eco data were a shock. Inflation and core inflation were above consensus and up to 2.5% Y/Y (highest since March 2012) and 2.3% Y/Y respectively. The Empire State business sentiment jumped unexpectedly to 18.7, the strongest since September 2014 and January retail sales were much stronger than expected too with upward revisions to the December data, suggesting that activity in both the consumer and the factory sector accelerated at the start of 2017. It pushed US Treasury yields for a test of the 1.25% on the 2-yr, 2% on the 5-yr and 2.50/55% on the 10-yr, key yield resistances. However, these key levels held and triggered a countermovement, (slightly) helped by weaker production and NAHB homebuilders' sentiment. The bears tried once more to push US Treasuries down in US afternoon session, but the move failed and by the end of the day, a large part of the intraday losses was erased, despite recovering equities. Even hawkish comments of Fed governors Rosengren (at least 3 hikes in 2017 and possibly a bit faster than expected) and Harker (3 rate hikes) later in the session, were unable to keep US Treasuries down. The odds of a March rate hike nevertheless rose from 34% to 44% and the market closed in on the Fed's projected 3 rate hikes for 2017 (46%).

In a daily perspective, US yields rose by 1.2 (2-yr) to 2.8 (5-yr) bps. The German yield curve barely changed with 2-to-10-yr yields less than 1 bp higher. The 30-yr yield added 1.7 bps. On intra-EMU bond markets, 10-yr yield spread changes versus Germany barely changed with the exception of Portugal and Greece whose yield spreads widened 4 and 20 bps. Greece's underperformance was due to dwindling hopes on an agreement at the Feb 20 Eurogroup meeting.

Eco calendar focus on US releases

US housing starts & permits, initial claims and the Philly Fed business sentiment survey may affect trading. Housing starts & permits are expected to have stabilized in January after a sharp rise of starts and a stabilization of permits in December. The uptrend in starts is intact, while the trend in permits is flattening. However, as homebuilders' sentiment remained high and the weather was better for the season, we have no reasons to expect starts (and permits) have reached a turning point. The NY Fed business survey surprised on the upside reaching a two-year high. However, the Philly Fed business sentiment is ahead in time of the NY one and surged higher in January (highest in 2-years). Given the upward surprise of the NY index, we see risks on the upside of consensus, but nevertheless maybe a slight decline or stabilization from the January figure.

Plain vanilla French and Spanish auctions?

The French Treasury taps the on the run 3-yr BTAN (0% Feb2020) and 5-yr BTAN (0% May2022) for a combined €6-7B. The Feb2020 BTAN cheapened slightly in the run-up to the auction, but is somewhat expensive on the French curve. For the May2022 BTAN it's the other way around. Overall, we expect these taps to be plain vanilla as French political uncertainty is balanced by the relatively low amount on offer. Additionally, the French debt agency aims to raise €1.5-2.5B via launching a new long 10-yr inflation-linked bond (Mar2028). The Spanish Tesoro auctions the on the run 5-yr Bono (0.4% Apr2022), 10-yr Obligacion (1.5% Apr2027) and the off the run Obligacion (5.15% Oct2028) for a combined €4-5B. The on the run bonds richened in ASW spread terms going into the auction and are rather expensive on the Spanish curve. The Oct2028 Obligacion trades cheap. We expect a neutral auction.

Bearish view temporary on hold because of Trump?

Overnight, Asian stock markets trade more mixed as they fail to build on yesterday's WS gains. The US Note future corrects higher following a 5-day sell-off as the slips of Trump's administration raise uncertainty. We expect a slightly stronger opening for the Bund.

Today's eco calendar contains only US eco data which are expected to remain strong with even some upside risks (to Philly Fed). Yellen's testimony (risks of waiting too long to hike rates), hawkish Fed comments and strong US eco data raised odds of a March rate hike to nearly 50%. Especially as we also expect Trump's phenomenal fiscal stimulus plans in the meantime (Feb 28?), this could pull the US Note future towards the December low around 122-14+. HOWEVER, Trumps' administrations' policy errors might balance this bearish bond sentiment via safe haven flows if the scandal explodes further. Cautiousness is therefore warranted.

Technically, the Bund (164.90) and US Note future (125-09/16) failed to break key resistance and we expect these levels to hold. US investors still have to adapt to the Fed's 2017 rate hike scenario (3 hikes). The market implied probability of 3 hikes this year rose from 37.5% to 47.5% yesterday and the odds of a March rate improved from 30% to 44%. European investors may face another "recalibration" of the ECB's APP in H2 2017.

