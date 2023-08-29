Share:

EUR/USD Strong resistance at 1.0830/40 & 1.0880/1.0900.

 

GBP/USD strong resistance at 1.2680/1.2700 today - shorts need stops above 1.2720.

NZD/CAD resistance at 8080/8100 & shorts need stops above 8100.

Targets: 8050 & 8025.

Gold is holding resistance at 1920/23 but shorts need stops above 1928.

Today’s signals sheet

Chart

Share: Feed news

The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended Content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended Content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD eases toward 1.0800 ahead of key US data

EUR/USD eases toward 1.0800 ahead of key US data

EUR/USD is falling toward 1.0800, under renewed selling in the European trading hours. The pair is weighed by a modest US Dollar recovery, despite sluggish US Treasury bond yields. US jobs and sentiment data awaited. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD battles 1.2600 as US Dollar recovers ahead of data

GBP/USD battles 1.2600 as US Dollar recovers ahead of data

GBP/USD is holding steady just above 1.0800, wiping out early gains in European trading this Tuesday. The US Dollar rebounds amid a cautious mood while the US Treasury bond yields lick their wounds. Focus shifts to the mid-tier US economic data for fresh cues. 

GBP/USD News

Gold price gathers strength for further upside ahead of US labor market data

Gold price gathers strength for further upside ahead of US labor market data

Gold price gathers strength to extend its recovery above $1,920 as the Federal Reserve (Fed) holds economic indicators accountable for further policy action. Jerome Powell reiterated at the Jackson Hole Symposium that the central bank will remain data-dependent.

Gold News

XRP price winds along near $0.52 as Ripple prepares for SEC appeal on Judge Torres ruling

XRP price winds along near $0.52 as Ripple prepares for SEC appeal on Judge Torres ruling

XRP price tried to recover after breaking past the $0.50 hurdle. The two key catalysts likely influencing the altcoin’s price: The SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit and upcoming appeal-related developments, as well as XRP’s historic trend of negative monthly returns in September.

Read more

US JOLTS Preview: Job Openings set to decline further in July

US JOLTS Preview: Job Openings set to decline further in July

The Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) will be released on Tuesday, August 29, by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). The publication will provide data about the change in the number of job openings in July, alongside the number of layoffs and quits.

Read more

Majors

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures