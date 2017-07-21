Risk reversals point to a bear trap in GBP/USD, No respite for USD/CAD
GBP/USD fell to an Intraday low of 1.2932 (61.8% Fib R of 1.2812-1.3126) on Thursday despite the upbeat UK retail sales data. Cable also suffered its first daily close below 1.30 since July 14. The losses were preceded by the failure at the resistance offered by the trend line sloping lower from Aug 2015 high and May 2016 high. Thus, questions are being raised if the rally has found the top at 1.3126.
Risk reversal is stagnant, Vols drop
- The 25-delta risk reversal improved from -0.6 (July 17) to -0.5 (July 18) and has been flat lined during the subsequent trading sessions. During the same time period, Cable dropped from 1.3126 to 1.2932. Meanwhile, 1-month ATM option volatility dropped from 7.3 to 6.887.
- Investors are not anticipating a big sell-off, hence, the stagnant risk reversal (absence of fresh demand for puts). Furthermore, the volatility has gone down as well. Thus, the decline in the GBP/USD appears nothing more than a technical correction…
USD/CAD - Risk reversal continues to fall despite oversold conditions and spinning bottom candle
Daily chart
The daily chart shows -
- 14-day RSI is oversold
- Spinning bottom candle on Thursday
A technical correction cannot be ruled out, although it could be short lived or may not happen at all, given the 25 delta risk reversal continues to drop (more demand for puts).
