GBP/USD fell to an Intraday low of 1.2932 (61.8% Fib R of 1.2812-1.3126) on Thursday despite the upbeat UK retail sales data. Cable also suffered its first daily close below 1.30 since July 14. The losses were preceded by the failure at the resistance offered by the trend line sloping lower from Aug 2015 high and May 2016 high. Thus, questions are being raised if the rally has found the top at 1.3126.

