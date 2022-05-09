6 May 2022 – It’s no secret that volatility is like catnip to traders - and stock indices have had plenty over the last few days. Of course, Wednesday saw the latest rate decision from the US central bank and this can often inject some crazy swings in markets - this week has not disappointed. Wednesday and Thursday saw the NASDAQ100 index swing through 800 points of range - around 6% in a couple of days but it goes into the end of the week where it was at the beginning. Lots of noise but no real direction has been a theme for many stock markets in recent weeks with the jury still split as to whether the falls so far this year are a great buying opportunity - or just the first step in a much more serious bear market.

Given the wild swings for stocks, the casual observer might have expected gold to do well. But again here it has been a case of up one day and down the next. This week saw gold trade briefly to its worst levels since mid-February - but there appears to be a hard core of gold traders who seem happy to buy the dip, given the prospect of ongoing geo-political uncertainty and the continuing inflationary backdrop. What has been holding gold back has been the ongoing strength in the US dollar - the dollar index briefly hit a 20 year high this week. If traders start to think that perhaps the US dollar has gone far enough for now and we see at least some weakness, then that is something that could help gold recover from these levels.