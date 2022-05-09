6 May 2022 – It’s no secret that volatility is like catnip to traders - and stock indices have had plenty over the last few days. Of course, Wednesday saw the latest rate decision from the US central bank and this can often inject some crazy swings in markets - this week has not disappointed. Wednesday and Thursday saw the NASDAQ100 index swing through 800 points of range - around 6% in a couple of days but it goes into the end of the week where it was at the beginning. Lots of noise but no real direction has been a theme for many stock markets in recent weeks with the jury still split as to whether the falls so far this year are a great buying opportunity - or just the first step in a much more serious bear market.
Given the wild swings for stocks, the casual observer might have expected gold to do well. But again here it has been a case of up one day and down the next. This week saw gold trade briefly to its worst levels since mid-February - but there appears to be a hard core of gold traders who seem happy to buy the dip, given the prospect of ongoing geo-political uncertainty and the continuing inflationary backdrop. What has been holding gold back has been the ongoing strength in the US dollar - the dollar index briefly hit a 20 year high this week. If traders start to think that perhaps the US dollar has gone far enough for now and we see at least some weakness, then that is something that could help gold recover from these levels.
EUR/USD flirts with 1.0500 after disappointing EU data
EUR/USD continues to trade in negative territory but holds slightly above the key 1.0500 handle. The data from the euro area showed that the Sentix Investor Confidence Index slumped to -22.6 in May, missing the market expectation of -20.8. Markets remain risk-averse to start the week, putting additional weight on the euro.
GBP/USD drops towards 1.2250 amid firmer USD, Brexit back in focus
GBP/USD is falling towards 1.2250 amid broad risk-aversion-led unabated US dollar demand. Stringent China’s covid restrictions, G7 sanctions on Russia and Brexit woes add to the risk-off mood. Sinn Fein’s victory in the NI election re-ignites Brexit fears, UK’s Truss threatens to suspend the Brexit deal.
Gold extends losses towards $1,850 as USD rises with yields
Gold Price gets hammered amid ‘sell everything’ mode amid risk-aversion. Flight to safety, US dollar dominate while Treasury yields keep rallying. XAU/USD remains poised to test the $1,850 barrier, awaits US inflation.
Crypto markets bleed as bears take control
Bitcoin price is in a fragile state after a breakdown of a critical support barrier. Ethereum, Ripple and many altcoins have already crashed a lot and could continue doing so if BTC does not recover quickly.
The Week Ahead: US CPI and PPI set to soften
The Fed's 50 bp rate hike is behind us. Another 50 bp hike is expected next month. The April employment report will do little to calm the anxiety about the "too tight" labor market. The decline in the participation rate was disappointing.