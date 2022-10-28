Markets will likely remember this week as uncrowning of Techs. On Friday, the failures of Meta, Google, Alphabet and Microsoft were joined by Amazon, whose shares lost more than 20% at one point after the quarterly report.
The only bright spot out of the FAAMG that has shined in the past ten years is Apple, whose report satisfied investors and whose shares gained 0.5% after the official closing of the session.
With such heavyweight momentum, it is surprising that the S&P500 is near last week's closing levels by Friday rather than significantly lower. Broad indices are pulling "value" companies upwards.
With its fastest tightening in 40 years, current monetary policy deflates tech capitalisation very quickly, limiting the most critical growth driver for companies: comparative economic abundance. At the funding level, companies found it easier to raise money for promising projects and enjoyed higher consumer demand at the consumption level.
Applied to traders, this means that trying to buy back market stars on their downside right now can be rushed. Instead of a V-shaped rebound, FAAMG stocks risk laying low (L-shape) - until monetary policy becomes stimulative again. And the Fed is now reassuring us that we should not count on that before the end of next year, as a rate hike will be followed by an extended period of high rates.
Trade Responsibly. CFDs and Spread Betting are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 77.37% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs and Spread Betting with this provider. The Analysts' opinions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as a recommendation or trading advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 0.9950 after US data
EUR/USD continues to trade above 0.9950 as the dollar struggles to gather strength ahead of the weekend. The latest data from the US showed that core PCE inflation rose at a slightly softer pace than expected in September and that Pending Home Sales declined by 10.2%.
GBP/USD rebounds to 1.1550 area after US data
GBP/USD has recovered above the 1.1550 area in the second half of the day on Friday as the dollar lost interest on the softer-than-expected Core PCE inflation and disappointing Pending Home Sales data for September. The improving market mood also helps the pair hold its ground.
Gold struggles to gain traction, stays below $1,650
Gold is having a difficult time staging a rebound in the second half of the day and trades deep in negative territory below $1,650. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up nearly 1% on the day after the latest US data, forcing XAU/USD to stay under bearish pressure.
This is the biggest pain point for Bitcoin and Ethereum in the current cycle
According to data from crypto options and futures exchange Deribit, on October 28, $2.4 billion worth of Bitcoin and Ethereum options expired. ETH witnessed a massive recovery, and BTC climbed above the $20,000 level.
Intel (INTC) stock jumps more than 5% after impressive earnings beat
Intel (INTC) stock has leaped back up to $27.65 in Friday's premarket after trouncing the Street on third-quarter earnings. Intel produced adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.59, which was near twice the $0.33 expected.