Markets
US equities were stronger Wednesday, S&P up 1.2% following yesterday's better news about the state of debt ceiling negotiations and as the US President said he was "confident" of reaching a deal. US10yr yields up 3bps to 3.56%, 2yrs up 7bps to 4.15%.,
Housing Starts release provides further evidence that the US consumer, and the economy to some degree, may already be on a better track than many had thought going into this year, and continues to push back recession fears as the counterbalance of the almighty US consumer continues to resonate loud and clear.
Interestingly, better housing activity comes alongside an earnings miss from the big-box hardware store. But even Home Depot's miss has a silver lining for the consumer. Much of the disappointment can be attributed to lower prices for lumber. In other words, contractors walking into Home Depot are confronting DEFLATION in the lumber aisle -- an encouraging development for what had been weighing on consumer confidence for some time.
Oil
Against this backdrop, markets are adopting a pro-cyclical, more optimistic stance with higher equities and rates. Energy is the best-performing sector, with oil up 2%+ on the back of SPR repurchase chatter, bullish agency outlooks and flourishing services sector demand in China.
To what degree Putin's video conference yesterday, where he claimed Russia is supporting voluntary cuts, aided the rally is debatable, given tanker tracking intel indicates dark fleets are moving the US-sanctioned Oil freely from both Russia and Iraq, which continues to suggest supply, not demand is hurting the bullish thesis.
Forex
Given its bellwether nature, the real eye-catcher was USDCNH, which broke above 7 during Asian trade Wednesday for the first time this year, reaching above 7.02 before returning recently to around 7.01.
Sluggish growth data and low inflation in China mean that the significant interest rate differential between the US and China will likely be maintained for a while, so carry for being long CNY remains pretty punitive.
And with US-China geopolitics top of mind with Asia investors, a big boat rocker could be G7 which gathers in Japan this weekend. The US is championing outbound investment curbs on potentially sensitive technologies or outsourcing critical production as the next step to de-risk supply chains and reduce dependence on China.
Geopolitics is the primary reason structural allocators of long-only capital are reticent to commit to this market. That lack of sponsorship is partly responsible for what ails Asian stock markets.
With most G10 central banks turning more cautious, currency markets could remain relatively flat as rate differentials become stickier and the market naturally becomes more data-dependent.
SPI Asset Management provides forex, commodities, and global indices analysis, in a timely and accurate fashion on major economic trends, technical analysis, and worldwide events that impact different asset classes and investors.
Our publications are for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solicitation to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily SPI Asset Management its officers or directors. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. Losses can exceed investments.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD licks Australian jobs data-inflicted wounds near 0.6650
AUD/USD is consolidating losses near 0.6650, having snapped its uptrend after the Australian labor market report showed an unexpected decrease in Employment Change and an uptick in the Unemployment Rate. Souring risk sentiment is also weighing on the Aussie.
USD/JPY remains pressured near 137.50 despite mixed Japanese trade data
USD/JPY is feeling the pull of gravity while trading near 137.50 in the Asian trading hours. The pair shrugs off mixed Japanese trade figures, tracking the retreat in the US Dollar alongside the US Treasury bond yields. US data and Fedspeak awaited.
Gold recovery hinges on $1,995 breakout, US debt limit optimism
Gold price clings to mild gains around $1,985 as it licks its wounds near the lowest levels in three weeks, snapping a two-day downtrend amid early Thursday in Europe. In doing so, the yellow metal benefits from the US Dollar’s struggle to extend the latest run-up.
Andrew Tate participates in meme coin fever, promises to pump “shitcoins”
Andrew Tate, a popular internet influencer and a multi-millionaire, revealed his crypto plans for meme coins. As Bitcoin (BTC) price takes a backseat, altcoins hang in the balance, but the ex-kickboxer seems to be renewing interest with his latest tweet.
As the dollar attempts a comeback, are markets wrong about the Fed?
The US dollar is showing signs of life again, notching up its best week since September of last year and reaching a five-week high against the euro. From a technical perspective, the dollar index has a few more hurdles to climb before it can claim to have emerged from its bearish phase.