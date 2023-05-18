Share:

Markets

US equities were stronger Wednesday, S&P up 1.2% following yesterday's better news about the state of debt ceiling negotiations and as the US President said he was "confident" of reaching a deal. US10yr yields up 3bps to 3.56%, 2yrs up 7bps to 4.15%.,

Housing Starts release provides further evidence that the US consumer, and the economy to some degree, may already be on a better track than many had thought going into this year, and continues to push back recession fears as the counterbalance of the almighty US consumer continues to resonate loud and clear.

Interestingly, better housing activity comes alongside an earnings miss from the big-box hardware store. But even Home Depot's miss has a silver lining for the consumer. Much of the disappointment can be attributed to lower prices for lumber. In other words, contractors walking into Home Depot are confronting DEFLATION in the lumber aisle -- an encouraging development for what had been weighing on consumer confidence for some time.

Oil

Against this backdrop, markets are adopting a pro-cyclical, more optimistic stance with higher equities and rates. Energy is the best-performing sector, with oil up 2%+ on the back of SPR repurchase chatter, bullish agency outlooks and flourishing services sector demand in China.

To what degree Putin's video conference yesterday, where he claimed Russia is supporting voluntary cuts, aided the rally is debatable, given tanker tracking intel indicates dark fleets are moving the US-sanctioned Oil freely from both Russia and Iraq, which continues to suggest supply, not demand is hurting the bullish thesis.

Forex

Given its bellwether nature, the real eye-catcher was USDCNH, which broke above 7 during Asian trade Wednesday for the first time this year, reaching above 7.02 before returning recently to around 7.01.

Sluggish growth data and low inflation in China mean that the significant interest rate differential between the US and China will likely be maintained for a while, so carry for being long CNY remains pretty punitive.

And with US-China geopolitics top of mind with Asia investors, a big boat rocker could be G7 which gathers in Japan this weekend. The US is championing outbound investment curbs on potentially sensitive technologies or outsourcing critical production as the next step to de-risk supply chains and reduce dependence on China.

Geopolitics is the primary reason structural allocators of long-only capital are reticent to commit to this market. That lack of sponsorship is partly responsible for what ails Asian stock markets.

With most G10 central banks turning more cautious, currency markets could remain relatively flat as rate differentials become stickier and the market naturally becomes more data-dependent.